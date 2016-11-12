WEATHER: Warnings for Capricornia, thunderstorms across CQ

The Bureau of Meteorology rainfall forecast for Saturday, November 12.

A STRONG wind warning has been issued for the Capricorn Coast this morning, Saturday, November 12.

The Bureau of Meteorology yesterday forecast storms, wind and hail could hit Capricornia, and today advised north to northwesterly 25 to 40kmh winds were ahead.

|WARNING| Capricornia region in store for wild weather

Wind speeds have already hit 24kmh at Yeppoon at 9am, and are expected to ease in the evening to 15 to 20kmh northerlies.

The Rural Fire Service yesterday also issued a fire warning yesterday, urging residents not to engage in fire-risk behaviour.

|WARNING| Warm weather raises fire risk across Central Queensland region

CENTRAL QUEENSLAND REGIONAL WEATHER FORECASTS:

Capricornia : Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Gladstone, Biloela, St Lawrence areas.

Rockhampton is predicted to suffer some serious storms on Saturday Stormcast

Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and likely gusty thunderstorm from late this morning both today and tomorrow. North to northwesterly winds and light in the late evening tonight and tomorrow morning.

Today's max daytime temperature will hit the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow is expected to reach between 31 36 degrees.

High fire danger across the weekend.

The heat will stick around Monday with daytime temperatures of low to mid 30s and thunderstorm in the morning. The afternoon should clear up with south to southwesterly 15 to 20kmh winds.

Similar conditions Tuesday, with no thunderstorm predicted.

The Bureau of Meteorology rainfall forecast for Sunday, November 13. BOM

Central Highlands and Coalfields: Clermont, Emerald, Moranbah areas.

Clermont: Shower or two; possible gusty storm; max

36.

Emerald: Shower or two; possible gusty storm; max 37

Moranbah Shower or two; possible gusty storm; max

37.

A hot and partly cloudy day ahead with a high chance (80%) of showers and a gusty thunderstorm, most likely from late this morning.

North to northwesterly winds of 15 to 35kmh will become light in the late evening, with daytime maximum temperatures between 33 to 38 degress.

Similar conditions tomorrow with a 70% chance of showers through the day and gusty thunderstorm in the late morning and afternoon.

Light northwesterly winds between 15 to 20kmh in the early morning, tending northwest to southwesterly 15 to 25kmh in the morning.

Daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s.

High fire danger across the weekend.

The rain is expected to ease leading into the week with a mostly sunny day, 20% chance of showers in the east and near zero chance elsewhere.

Chance of a thunderstorm in the north during the evening and daytime temperatures between 28 to 34 degress.

A sunny Tuesday with southerly winds between 15 to 20kmh and temperatures between 28 to 33 degrees.

Central West: Longreach, Barcaldine, Winton areas.

A hot day ahead for the Central West with temperatures between 33 to 39 degrees.

Partly cloudy with a high (80%) chance of showers this morning and gusty thunderstorm through to the afternoon.

Winds east to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h shifting west to northwesterly 20 to 30 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening.

Weather easing on Sunday with a 50% chance of showers and a thunderstorm in the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures reaching low to mid 30s.

A sunny Monday ahead with overnight temperatures between 11 and 16, with daytime temperatures reaching around 30 degrees.

QUEENSLAND WEATHER SITUATION:

A broad area of low pressure extends through parts of central Australia and into the Queensland interior. A succession of upper troughs will propagate eastwards over Queensland from today onwards. A surface trough over far southwest Queensland will sweep north and eastwards across the state, reaching the northern tropics by early next week.