WEATHER: What to expect for Capricornia in coming days

BE SURE to include an umbrella in your spring racing ensemble if you plan to be track side tomorrow for the race that stops the nation.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast possible showers for the Capricornia region on Tuesday, November 1, with a chance of a thunderstorm from late morning, though rainfall is only expected to reach up to 4mm.

But BOM spokesman Damian Ousley advised humid days are ahead, starting tomorrow.

A surface trough over the interior of the state will move eastwards through today, before moving off the far south-east coast this evening.

The surface trough then becomes slow moving over eastern districts on Tuesday and Wednesday with moist air to its east leading to some showers and storms.

Mr Ousley said as we move into November, the region was experiencing "A-typical” trough-line activity for spring weather.

He said there was a chance of isolated thunderstorms over the coming week, but advised not to expect any "tremendous rain” with falls varying from 1-8mm depending on the "unpredictable path of the thunderstorms”.

"It's building up Thursday for a bigger day for Friday, there could be very isolated fall on Friday up to 15-25mm,” he said.

"Even Thursday through Central Highlands there might be some stuff if hey are lucky, 15-25mm if the storm goes over them, but they would be spot falls.”

CAPRICORNIA SEVEN-DAY FORECAST:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31: Mostly sunny. Winds north to north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h tending north to northwesterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then tending north to north-easterly in the late afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures 29 to 34.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1: Partly cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers in the south, slight (20%) chance elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm from the late morning. Light winds becoming north to north-westerly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening. Overnight temperatures falling to between 17 and 20 with daytime temperatures reaching 30 to 35.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2: Partly cloudy. Medium (40%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Light winds. Overnight temperatures falling to between 17 and 21 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3: Cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming east to north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon then becoming light during the evening. Overnight temperatures falling to between 16 and 21 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Mr Ousley said showers are currently forecast for Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5, with the weather clearing up for a sunny day on Sunday, November 6.

The Bureau of Meteorology will issue weather warnings if necessary as weather develops.