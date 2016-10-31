33°
News

WEATHER: What to expect for Capricornia in coming days

Amber Hooker
| 31st Oct 2016 11:19 AM
The Bureau of Meteorology's rainfall forecast for QLD on Tuesday, November 1, 2016.
The Bureau of Meteorology's rainfall forecast for QLD on Tuesday, November 1, 2016. Burea of Meteorology

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BE SURE to include an umbrella in your spring racing ensemble if you plan to be track side tomorrow for the race that stops the nation.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast possible showers for the Capricornia region on Tuesday, November 1, with a chance of a thunderstorm from late morning, though rainfall is only expected to reach up to 4mm.

But BOM spokesman Damian Ousley advised humid days are ahead, starting tomorrow.

A surface trough over the interior of the state will move eastwards through today, before moving off the far south-east coast this evening.

The surface trough then becomes slow moving over eastern districts on Tuesday and Wednesday with moist air to its east leading to some showers and storms.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mr Ousley said as we move into November, the region was experiencing "A-typical” trough-line activity for spring weather.

He said there was a chance of isolated thunderstorms over the coming week, but advised not to expect any "tremendous rain” with falls varying from 1-8mm depending on the "unpredictable path of the thunderstorms”.

"It's building up Thursday for a bigger day for Friday, there could be very isolated fall on Friday up to 15-25mm,” he said.

"Even Thursday through Central Highlands there might be some stuff if hey are lucky, 15-25mm if the storm goes over them, but they would be spot falls.”

CAPRICORNIA SEVEN-DAY FORECAST:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31: Mostly sunny. Winds north to north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h tending north to northwesterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then tending north to north-easterly in the late afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures 29 to 34.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1: Partly cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers in the south, slight (20%) chance elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm from the late morning. Light winds becoming north to north-westerly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening. Overnight temperatures falling to between 17 and 20 with daytime temperatures reaching 30 to 35.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2: Partly cloudy. Medium (40%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Light winds. Overnight temperatures falling to between 17 and 21 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3: Cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming east to north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon then becoming light during the evening. Overnight temperatures falling to between 16 and 21 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Mr Ousley said showers are currently forecast for Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5, with the weather clearing up for a sunny day on Sunday, November 6.

The Bureau of Meteorology will issue weather warnings if necessary as weather develops.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Teen's 'dog' act against officer condemned by police

Teen's 'dog' act against officer condemned by police

An 18-year-old 'acted like a dog' when she took a chunk out of a police officer's arm

Why don't more of us support small shops?

The Shop Small campaign is urging us to look at alternatives to just the big boys this Christmas.

Aussies aren't putting money where mouth is for smaller retailers

WEATHER: What to expect for Capricornia in coming days

The Bureau of Meteorology's rainfall forecast for QLD on Tuesday, November 1, 2016.

Seven-day forecast drops A-typicle weather on region

Five ways to keep your kids safe this Halloween

Mikaela Berry gets into the spirit of Halloween in the front yard of her Centenary Heights home, Thursday, October 27, 2016.

Make sure you are watching where you are going...

Local Partners

GALLERY: Dysart library gets 'tech'-nical at Tech Fest

MORE than 150 budding coders packed Dysart Library for the inaugural Isaac Libraries Tech Fest over the weekend (Saturday October 22).

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

CQ locals join ReefBlitz project

ReefBlitz participants working at the event on Great Keppel Island on Saturday where 50 volunteers tackled marine debris on three of the beaches.

Locals gather to contribute to protecting the Great Barrier Reef.

Rockhampton's young stars are shining bright

CENTRE STAGE: Ella Kibblewhite-Claus and Luca Mella rehearse their parts of Jemima and Jeremy for RMU's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. INSET: Don't miss the magic of Chitty at the Pilbeam Theatre.

The city's young performers take centre stage in Chitty

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

OKTOBERFEST: Rachel Driemel, Tori Clayson, Naomi Clayson, Emily Garner and Proll at the Emu Park Oktoberfest last year which is on tomorrow at Bell Park.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

REVIEW: Teamwork makes this dream show truly magical

MAGICAL MUSICAL: Matthew Dennis and Catherine Schwarten star as Caractacus Potts and Truly Scrumptious in RMU's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Don't miss this fantasmagorical musical in the Pilbeam this weekend

Kevin Jonas shares first picture of daughter

Kevin Jonas shares first picture of daughter

Kevin Jonas has shared the first picture of his new baby daughter.

Kim Kardashian unlikely to attend charity ball for late dad

Kim Kardashian

Mum Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian will go

Brisbane readies for second Marvel invasion

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Thor, Iron Man and Captain America characters to feature

WATCH: Teen magician's daring straight jacket stunt

THE PLUNGE: 15-year-old Jeffrey 'Jeffro' Bennett is attempting to escape from a straight jacket while blindfolded and submerged in Carole Park Swimming Centre.

Teen will throw himself into pool locked into a straight jacket

Miranda Kerr intruder hand-delivered 'love note'

The "jibber-jabber" was largely filled with unintelligible phrases

Prince Harry 'dating Suits actor Meghan Markle'

Prince Harry is not giving anything away about his rumoured romance with Suits star Meghan Markle.

Harry is said to be “besotted” by the brunette beauty

Fear won't stop us flying: Paragliders after crash

PARAGLIDER Shane Tighe at a spot overlooking the site of a crash at Glass House Mountains yesterday.

If you could fly like an eagle, would you give it up?

Quiet Location Great First Home!!

39 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $259,000

Situated only 100m from the Rockhampton Golf Course this family home is very affordable and priced to SELL. Enjoy a beautiful walk to the Botanical Gardens you...

A Stunning 10 Hectare Property in Alton Downs

32 Colliver Road, Alton Downs 4702

Residential Land Trade the confines of the city for a slice of the quiet ... $265,000

Trade the confines of the city for a slice of the quiet life, yet still live within easy reach of all the conveniences of Rockhampton. The 10.42 ha (26 acres)...

A Stunning 10 Hectare Property in Alton Downs

32 Colliver Road, Alton Downs 4702

Rural 0 0 $265,000

Trade the confines of the city for a slice of the quiet life, yet still live within easy reach of all the conveniences of Rockhampton. The 10.42 ha (26 acres)...

GREAT INVESTMENT INCENTIVE!!

37 Taramoore Road, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $277,500

If you are looking for an investment opportunity with extra incentive than you are in luck! This property is currently under National Rental Affordability Scheme...

Investors take Note!

2/1 Cypress Street, Yeppoon 4703

3 2 2 $335,000

This duplex offers all the modern accessories without the big price tag! • 3 bedrooms, ensuite & walk-in robe to master • Modern kitchen with stainless steel...

Low Maintenance - Easy Access to Rockhampton!

1/1 Cypress Street, Yeppoon 4703

3 2 2 $335,000

This as new unit would suite those with a busy lifestyle looking for a low-maintenance property whilst still enjoying modern luxuries. • Air-Conditioned open plan...

Beauty on the Range!

150 Archer Street, The Range 4700

House 2 2 2 $347,000

This renovated Queensland Gable home is one of a kind. Beyond the private fence and up the front stairs, will feel right at home with two spacious bedrooms plus...

DEVELOPERS VISION, POTENTIAL POTENTIAL!!

26 Quarry St and 9 Kellow St, The Range 4700

Residential Land Make no mistake these two property owners have exercised their decision to ... Offers over...

Make no mistake these two property owners have exercised their decision to bring both of these properties to the market with the potential of attracting developers...

DEVELOPERS VISION, POTENTIAL POTENTIAL!!

26 Quarry St and 9 Kellow St, The Range 4700

House 5 2 Offers over...

Make no mistake these two property owners have exercised their decision to bring both of these properties to the market with the potential of attracting developers...

Fantastic Buying at $219,000

35 Cowap Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This highset chamferboard home is within walking distance to Stockland's Shopping Centre and sits on a huge 809m fully fenced allotment at the end of a...

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Coast biggest rental drop in Qld

Vacancy rates for the September quarter.

Vacancy rates on Coast a promising sign

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!