WEATHER: Wild week forecast for Capricornia

Melanie Plane
| 17th Oct 2016 6:58 AM

BATTEN down the hatches Capricornia, storm season is here.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting the possibility of back-to-back storms over the next four days along with further rain.

An upper level trough and associated cold front is currently located over Central Queensland and will sweep across the state towards the southeast coast today before stagnating and becoming a stationary trough over the Wide Bay, Capricornia and Central Highlands area into mid week.

Thunderstorms are expected across much of CQ today and come with the threat of damaging wind gusts. Some thunderstorms maybe severe.

Strong winds in the low and mid levels of the atmosphere, will lead to gusty and fast moving storms, so damaging wind gusts is the most likely threat from storms.

Large hail is unlikely but some of the stronger storms may contain small hail. Heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding is unlikely due to storms moving quickly.

Today, BOM predicts a sunny morning but the situation is expected to turn ugly later in the day with the chance of a gusty thunderstorm this afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow, BOM predict a 70% chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon and the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Rain is expected to stick around on Wednesday with a 40% chance of showers most likely in the morning and afternoon and the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday's forecast follows the same trend.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  capricornia weather gladstone weather rockhampton weather thunderstorms weather

