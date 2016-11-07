Wedding bells ring for locals

NEARLY HITCHED: Shannon Boswood, bride to be, checks out the expo after being proposed to in Hawaii earlier this year.

SHANNON Boswood received the best shock of her life when her hubby-to- be got down on one knee at a Hawaiian beach and asked her to be his wife.

Surrounded by her closest family and friends, Shannon said yes.

Now two months later and Shannon has found herself at the Rockhampton CQ Wedding Expo.

"I came here because I'm looking for photographers, cake makers as well as looking at wedding dresses because I still haven't tried any on,” Shannon said.

With her wedding in August next year Shannon said she thought she had better get a move on.

"I've been waiting for this expo for a little while so I can come get a bit of an idea and things like that.”

"You actually get to physically see it rather then looking online, you can see it, touch it and everything like that.”

Having being engaged since September 19, Shannon and her groom-to-be have decided on where to get married.

"We're having our wedding at Agnes Water, we went down there not long ago to confirm everything.”

"So we will be having our wedding ceremony in 1770 and the reception's going to be in Agnes Water.”

Shannon said her partner deserved a lot of credit for the proposal he put together and looked forward to seeing what he had in store for the wedding.

"He did so well, chose the ring all by himself and it was a big surprise for everyone who was there, he did it in front of the family and friends while we were over there in Hawaii so nobody knew about it.”

With no photographer booked, Shannon said the expo had been very helpful in finding the right person to capture her special day.

"I haven't booked anything but I found a couple of really good photographers that I've been looking for, so they've got some really good packages and stuff going on today and I actually got a new idea for a dress from looking at the fashion parade.”

"Oh and the cake tasting, that's been good.”

She said it was just overall a really good day for all of the newly engaged brides to get a bit of an idea about what's around locally.

"The hubby wanted to come but he had to play cricket, so it was cricket or the wedding expo and I think cricket won,” she laughed.

Louise Wilson from Wilson Roses, who organises the expo every year, said it had been a wonderful day for CQ brides.

"We've had a steady influx of people coming through, obviously mainly brides and feedback from the exhibitors has been awesome,” she said.

" We've got bookings left, right and centre, one celebrant already has three firm bookings.”

With 80 vendors and exhibitors heading to the expo this year it was one of the biggest and best expos yet.