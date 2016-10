One of the region's high priority weed species, Water Lettuce. Photo Contributed

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council pest management officers have done "extensive work” along the Fitzroy River and associated waterways to control a number of weeds.

These include hyacinth, water lettuce and Salvinia.

Officers have been on the Fitzroy River near the barrage and upstream, as well as Alligator Creek and Murray Lagoon for 11 days.

Further work is planned for coming weeks.