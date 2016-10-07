Week long trial comes to a close

A MAN was found not-guilty of grievous bodily harm in Rockhampton District Court this morning.

Brendan James Zemek was charged after an incident where he pushed a man outside Rockhampton's Giddy Goat bar last December.

The man fell backwards and fractured his wrist several times.

When Mr Zemek was called to give evidence he told the court as he was walking back to his home he heard voices and someone say something about his mother.

He saw the aggrieved walking towards him and asked him what he said, but got no response.

Mr Zemek told the court he believed the aggrieved was going to hit, stab or spit on him, adding he didn't mean to hurt the man, he just wanted him to move away.