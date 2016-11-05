Week long trial ends in not guilty verdict

A WEEK-LONG trial came to an end in Rockhampton District Court yesterday with two men accused of bashing a third with a hammer found not guilty.

Brendan James Zemek and George Joseph Thomas Swadling were each facing one count of assault occasioning bodily harm after it was alleged they bashed David Glass with a hammer at his Depot Hill home in August last year.

Swadling was also facing one count of burglary, which he was found guilty of and one count of wilful damage, which he pleaded guilty to.

Mr Glass was known to Swadling as they had previously lived together.

The court heard Swadling broke louvres in Mr Glass' home by throwing a beer can at them and stole his phone and sunglasses.

The theft was in response to Mr Glass not giving him his property back from when they lived together.

At the time of the offence Swadling had two months left of a year long suspended sentence for assault.

Judge Michael Burnett sentenced Swadling to two months imprisonment suspended immediately with an operational period of six months for burglary and convicted but not further punished for wilful damage.