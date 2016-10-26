Weekend burglary leads to urge to lock doors

ROCKHAMPTON police are reminding residents to lock all doors at their homes after a burglary in the region on the weekend.

The offence took place at a residence on Springfield Drive in Norman Gardens some time between Friday and Monday.

Entry was gained via a closed but unlocked door.

It comes as Rockhampton Police head into week two of the Property Security Partnership strategy and this week's focus is on burglary offences.

Police would like to remind the community that locking doors is one of the easiest way to deter offenders.

Police urge all residents to be vigilant with the security of their property. By ensuring homes and vehicles are locked and property secured it will decrease the likelihood of becoming a victim of an opportunist crime.

Police encourage members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.