Weep with laughter at Anne's stand up gig this weekend

5th Jan 2017 11:41 AM
WICKEDLY DELIGHTFUL: Comedian Anne Ferguson Howe will perform at Rockhampton's new comedy club, Red Dahlia this weekend.
WICKEDLY DELIGHTFUL: Comedian Anne Ferguson Howe will perform at Rockhampton's new comedy club, Red Dahlia this weekend.

ROCKHAMPTON comedy lovers are in for a treat this Saturday night, when one of Australia's top female comedians drops in for one very special show.

Anne Ferguson-Howe's bawdy humour has audiences weeping as they either adore or abhor her take on life.

From being the first woman to win the prestigious Green Faces comedy competition to her own digital TV talk show The Very Anne Show, Anne is one of the most wickedly delightful comedians working in Australia.

She's traversed the country sharing with audiences her stories of 21st century beauty therapy and her struggle to find love, and loves nothing more than holding court and enthralling people with her somewhat visual descriptions of life and situations.

You can see Anne live in Rockhampton at the Red Dahlia Bar on Saturday, January 7.

The Red Dahlia Bar sends a big shout-out to Swanwick Murray Roche Lawyers for their support and assistance in this project.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
