Wet weather won't stop family fishing fun

FISHING ADVENTURES: Heather Pratt visiting from England, pictured with her grandchildren, Charlie (back), Grace and Billy Hemmings having a fish at Ross Creek yesterday.

TRAVELLING thousands of kilometres to visit her family in Yeppoon, Heather Pratt feels right at home sitting by the sea with a fishing rod in hand.

From Nuneaton in England, Heather said this was her first Christmas on the Capricorn Coast with her daughter, son-in-law and three grand kids, after they moved to Australia five years ago.

But her favourite thing to do while here is fish, whenever she gets the chance.

"I love fishing, I think it's relaxing and I was born by the sea so I love coming here,” she told The Morning Bulletin from her fishing spot at Ross Creek yesterday.

Heather said the family were supposed to go to Great Keppel Island yesterday, but the windy and rainy weather conditions put a stop to that.

"I'm here until January 14 so we're planning to go over before I go back,” Heather said.

The rough weather conditions meant boaties have been unable to get out wide over the past few days, with many anglers taking to the creeks and Causeway Lake.

Emerald's Craig, Kerrie and Adam Twaddle were trying their luck to land a catch, keeping out of the wind and rough waters.

Craig, along with his wife and son tried to get to coast as often as that could, enjoying the cooler weather and opportunity to drop a line.

"It's always the plan to go fishing when we get here, we've caught a couple of small cod but that's about it.

"The bad weather doesn't bother us. We just love coming to the beach and getting away from work and Adam really enjoys fishing.

"It's a lovely little community here,” Kerrie added.