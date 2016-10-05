Whales frolicking at the Keppels captured on camera

Photographer Angela Mallinson took these photos of whales near the Keppel islands on Sunday phone as I was not prepared to see anything out there and we were definitly not getting too close to them.

THEY say you are suppose to 'down tools' for the weekend to relax but one local photographer may consider ignoring that next time she goes out on the water.

Photographer Angela Mallinson was on a boat near the Keppel islands on Sunday when she spotted whales frolicking around the area.

Unfortunately, the only camera she had on her was the one in her phone.

Miss Mallinson said the whales sort of swam in the direction of the boat that she was in.

She snapped these images with it:

After posting the images on the Central Queensland Fishing Facebook page, it was discovered that there were three boats (none where the one that Angela was in) chasing the whales on Sunday.