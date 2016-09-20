29°
What about the other $80m sought over Shen Neng 1?

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 20th Sep 2016 2:10 PM
Shen Neng 1. Picture: SUBMITTED
Shen Neng 1. Picture: SUBMITTED

INTERNATIONAL maritime laws capped how much the Federal Government could obtain in remediation costs from the Shen Neng 1 owners Shenzhen Energy.

The Federal Government and Shenzhen's insurer, The London P&I Club reached a settlement agreement on Monday afternoon of $39.3 million - less than one third of the $120 million originally sought.

Today, Acting Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce was questioned about who would pay the other $80m, but Mr Joyce admitted he did not know much about the case.

Shen Neng 1, a 255-metre long coal ship, ran aground on the Great Barrier Reef in 2010 between Gladstone and Rockhampton at Douglas Shoal.

Federal Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg said for more than six years, Shenzhen Energy Transport Co Ltd and its insurer refused to accept their responsibility for restitution.

The terms of settlement mean $35 million will be paid to the Commonwealth for the cost of removing polluted rubble while a further $4.3 million will also be paid to cover costs incurred by the Australian Government in the immediate aftermath of the grounding.

A spokesman for the Minister for the Environment and Energy said the Government argued in court that the ship's crew were negligent in their actions immediately prior to the grounding and immediately afterwards and that there were three separate liable incidents.

"However, the Government is constrained by international maritime law, which places a cap on the amount payable for remediation works,” the spokesman said.

"This settlement represents the cap plus a substantial additional sum in settlement of all claims brought on behalf of the Government."

Mr Frydenberg said the funds, sufficient for the clean-up, would allow the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority to initiate field operations to remove toxic anti-fouling paint and rubble, which would enable the restoration of the natural ecological processes of the reef.

"The anti-fouling paint at Douglas Shoal contains a highly toxic component known as tributyltin (TBT), which is now banned from use,” he said.

"The paint also contains copper and zinc.

"Impacts to marine life on the seafloor could potentially last for many decades if the toxic anti-fouling paint remains in place.”

Logistical planning for the clean-up has already begun, however due to the deep nature of Douglas Shoal and its exposure to strong tidal currents, work can only safely take place at certain times of the year. Allowing for seasonal weather, the clean-up operation will begin in mid-2017.

Capricorn Conservation Council coordinator Michael McCabe questioned if the $4.3 million for the GBRMPA would be enough given the authority would need to send scientists to monitor the area for at least the next 10 years.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  environment, federal government, great barrier reef marine park authority, josh frydenberg, shen neng 1

Acting Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce was questioned about who would pay the other $80m

