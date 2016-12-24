32°
What are the best gardening books for Christmas?

24th Dec 2016 11:21 AM
SERENE: With 'Habitat gardens for Butterflies and Bees' being one of the in gifts for gardeners, this is Singapore's Changi Airport Butterfly House.
SERENE: With 'Habitat gardens for Butterflies and Bees' being one of the in gifts for gardeners, this is Singapore's Changi Airport Butterfly House.

NEIL FISHER

WITH so many books on the market it is very hard to pick just the right one, especially if you are not a gardener and are buying a present for one. So here's my Top 5 Books for the Christmas List:

"Plants of Capricornia” by Rhonda Melzer and the late Joel Plumb would be one of the best books for native plant enthusiasts throughout central Queensland. The book has 550-plus pages with more than 600 native plant species with colour pictures and it truly covers all aspects of local native plants in this region. It would have to be the most comprehensive and accurate book on this subject and is a must have. I would have to admit that "Plants of Capricornia” is one of my most read books.

"Down To Earth Garden Design” by Phil Dudman would be a great addition for any new homeowner or first time gardener. Phil Dudman was a guest of the Calliope Garden Club last week and he is a very down-to-Earth TV garden presenter and that is the way this book has been presented. "Down To Earth Garden Design” breaks down the design process to simple straightforward steps. It covers soft landscape topics like how to establish a lawn, improve your soil or how to ensure your new garden flourishes.

"Growing Outback Gardens” by Mike Chuk and Jeff Poole has been on the market for a number of years and is still one of the best.

"Growing Outback Gardens” is the culmination of three years of conducting wise water gardening workshops across one-third of Queensland. It is a full colour, book on all aspects of how to grow a great garden in this dry part of Queensland.

"Organic Fruit Growing” by Annette McFarlane is the perfect book for gardeners looking at being as self-sufficient as possible. "Organic Fruit Growing” covers topics like getting started, easy fruits trees to start with and preparation, planting, pruning, pests, pollination and propagation.

"Eat Your Garden - Organic Gardening for Home and Schools” by Leonie Shanahan is another very practical book for local gardeners. If you're a beginner gardener or parent and you and your child would like to learn about gardening, then this book is for you.

I have featured some of the best recently released gardening books that are appropriate to this area.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  down to earth garden design eat your garden - organic gardening for home and s gardening growing outback gardens organic fruit growing top 5 books for gardeners

