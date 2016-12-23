What are the most sought after gifts this year?

Aussies are set to spend more than $48.1 billion in retail stores over the Christmas trading period.

THERE are plenty of Christmas gifts to choose from this year but what were the most sought after pressies this festive season?

With Aussies set to spend more than $48.1 billion in retail stores over the Christmas trading period, Roy Morgan's Young Australians Survey has predicted the hottest-selling gifts for kids this Christmas.

It appears as if Apple is the flavour of the month with Apple electronics topping the "cool present list” with 69% of children voting the iPad as the best gift this Christmas, closely followed by 54% of children thinking the iPhone will be a nice stocking surprise.

While Apple-branded products took out the majority of the top 10 hottest products this Christmas, the Fitbit appeared to be the favourite among adults.

This product continues to take the lead as the number one for searched gift two years in a row.

Following the technology trend, Hatchimals hit the top spot in the toy department, with major retailers having these interactive hatching eggs fall off the shelves.

When it comes to how much to spend on Christmas gifts the annual Stockland Christmas survey suggests the majority of Queenslanders, 57 per cent to be exact, are budgeting to spend under $500 on gifts this year.

The survey of nearly 900 people showed continued strength across the homewares sector with three quarters of Aussies setting aside a special Christmas decoration budget of $100, with more than half ensuring they buy one or two new things for the home this year.

The survey also revealed 32% of Queenslanders will buy presents just for kids, while 31% will go all out and buy "big or multiple gifts for everyone”.

Gift cards seem to be the way to go for a lot of Queenslanders with 61% purchasing the item while 22% are purchasing an experience for a friend or family member.

It appears the Sunshine State takes the cake when it comes to children's presents with Queensland spending more on toys than any other state.