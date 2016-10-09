What are you rights around house and pest inspections?

SO, you've decided it's the one. But do you know exactly what you are committing to when you sign the contract?

To protect yourself from any hidden issues that require rectification or have the potential to leave you with unforseen maintenance costs, you must ensure prior to signing that the contract is conditional upon a building and pest inspection.

A building and pest inspection will identify any defects or repairs that you may not have physically seen yourself and possibly if the property has been affected or still is affected by termites.

It is advisable to contact the inspector to discuss any issues identified in their report and gauge what is standard for similar properties. If you are unhappy with the findings in the report, you do have a right to terminate the contract by written notice to the seller by 5pm on the due date. The Contract does require you to "act reasonably" so this condition is not to be used as a "way out" where only minor issues are identified.

If you love the place and don't wish to terminate, you can instead negotiate with the seller to rectify the issues identified in the report prior to settlement or, alternatively, agree on a reduction to the purchase price equivalent to the cost for you to rectify the issues following settlement.

The building and pest inspection reports are limited and generally will not provide you with information whether works carried out to the property (for example carport, verandah) are Council approved.

If you do have any concerns, or wish to conduct additional inspections of the property such as plumbing and electrical, please seek advice from your solicitor prior to entering into a contract so your rights can be protected.

Jessica Bray and Aasta Daley are part of the Conveyancing Team at local firm Rees R & Sydney Jones.