34°
News

What are you rights around house and pest inspections?

Jessica Bray and Aasta Daley | 9th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
IN THE KNOW: Jessica Bray and Aasta Daley from Rees R & Sydney Jones
IN THE KNOW: Jessica Bray and Aasta Daley from Rees R & Sydney Jones Allysa B Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SO, you've decided it's the one. But do you know exactly what you are committing to when you sign the contract?

To protect yourself from any hidden issues that require rectification or have the potential to leave you with unforseen maintenance costs, you must ensure prior to signing that the contract is conditional upon a building and pest inspection.

A building and pest inspection will identify any defects or repairs that you may not have physically seen yourself and possibly if the property has been affected or still is affected by termites.

It is advisable to contact the inspector to discuss any issues identified in their report and gauge what is standard for similar properties. If you are unhappy with the findings in the report, you do have a right to terminate the contract by written notice to the seller by 5pm on the due date. The Contract does require you to "act reasonably" so this condition is not to be used as a "way out" where only minor issues are identified.

If you love the place and don't wish to terminate, you can instead negotiate with the seller to rectify the issues identified in the report prior to settlement or, alternatively, agree on a reduction to the purchase price equivalent to the cost for you to rectify the issues following settlement.

The building and pest inspection reports are limited and generally will not provide you with information whether works carried out to the property (for example carport, verandah) are Council approved.

If you do have any concerns, or wish to conduct additional inspections of the property such as plumbing and electrical, please seek advice from your solicitor prior to entering into a contract so your rights can be protected.

Jessica Bray and Aasta Daley are part of the Conveyancing Team at local firm Rees R & Sydney Jones.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
An increasing in phishing scams online

An increasing in phishing scams online

'This week we have still been seeing a lot of activity with phishing scams'

Boat overturned on Yeppoon Road

boat crash on yeppoon rd.

One lane was closed after the boat overturned

They see them rollin', their raising

RIDE ON: Motor Cycle enthusiasts from around Central Queensland participated in the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Services Annual Roll the Dice Charity Ride on Sunday.

Annual Roll the Dice Charity ride a success

Five homes in Capricornia which sold for over $500K

4 Quarrion Court, Parkhurst, was sold by Boom Real Estate Rockhampton for $791,000.

"A POOL so big Michael Phelps would find it hard to complete a lap.”

Local Partners

They see them rollin', their raising

Motor Cycle enthusiasts from around Central Queensland participated in the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service's Annual Roll the Dice Charity Ride.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Making a difference to people's mental well-being

Alma Street Medical can help you get back on track.

Alma Street Medical is breaking the stigma of mental illness.

Kenny brings the horse power to new CBD business

Kenny the Clydesdale will be offering horse-drawn carriage rides through Rockhampton CBD from tonight, October 7.

Take a trot on the wild side with new ride through Rocky CBD.

Latest deals and offers

Alicia Keys announces new album Here

Alicia Keys announces new album Here

Alicia Keys will release her new album 'Here' on November 4 and has just dropped her latest single 'Blended Family (What You Do For Love)' featuring A$AP Rocky

Kardashian sisters cancel public appearances

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Kardashian family axe public appearances

What's on the small screen this week

Matthew Le Nevez stars are Peter Brock in the mini-series Brock.

AN AUSTRALIAN motor racing legend is remembered in two-part drama.

Simon Cowell beefs up security after robbery

Simon Cowell

Celebrities beef up security after Kim Kardashian robbed

'If you're reading this, it means I have died on Mt Everest'

Alyssa Azar.

Alyssa Azar was determined to conquer the highest peak in the world

Brock mini-series will get hearts racing

Matthew Le Nevez plays Peter Brock in the mini-series Brock. Supplied by Channel 10.

MATT Le Nevez portrays Australian great Peter Brock in Ten's biopic

Tim Finn headlining at Airlie Beach Music Festival

Music veteran Tim Finn from New Zealand will headline the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Tim Finn: "It's the kind of festival that artists love"

The Location Everyone Is Looking For!

244 Boyd Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $398,000

200m from Frenchville State School, this one is surely going to be on your must inspect list! The Double Storey Brick home with 9ft ceilings boasts a great outlook...

Stylish and Spacious Home in Frenchville!

319 Everingham Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $389,000

This home has been reduced to sell with motivated owners who have committed elsewhere. This hot property will tick all of your boxes with a great 773m2 block. It...

SNAP UP THIS TOP INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY- IN FRENCHVILLE- $267,000

353 Duthie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $267,000

This beautifully presented, 2 storey family home, right in the heart of Frenchville is just perfect for the 1st home buyer, families, singles, couples and smart...

Drastically REDUCED! Going, going, GONE!

9 Callistemon Close, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $499,990

Imagine yourself living in this stunning architecturally designed home overlooking the Archer Ranges in the exclusive Frenchville locale. Breathtaking views, no...

Rare Frenchville Find - 6 Bedrooms and a Pool!

6 Berkelman Street, Frenchville 4701

House 6 2 2 $495,000

This spectacular and spacious home is nestled in an exclusive leafy street at the foot of mesmerising mountain ranges and is only a stones throw from the...

Something Special at Cawarral, Owners have purchased another property

66 Dodson Lane, Cawarral 4702

House 4 1 5 $469,000

This 8.09ha (20 acres Approx.) property with a good sized low set brick home is only a couple of minutes from Cawarral, and School, Shop, Hotel etc. and is a must...

Country Living with a Pool and Spa

239 Mount Usher Road, Bouldercombe 4702

House 3 2 4 $375,000

If you are looking for peaceful living just out of town where you can grow all your own fruit and veggies, enjoy the hot summer months in the large inground pool...

Country Living with pool and Shed

226 Mount Usher Road, Bouldercombe 4702

House 3 1 2 $309,000

Have you always wanted to move out of town and raise the family in the country but still be handy to Rocky? This beautifully property is located in Bouldercombe...

Brilliant Ultra Modern Makeover-Just Move In!

181 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $289,000

You will absolutely love this amazing ultra modern makover, 181 Stamford Street, has to offer YOUR FAMILY. This fantastic, spacious highset home offers a new...

Large 4 bedroom Gable with Rumpus

195A Lakes Creek Road, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $295,000

A beautiful highset weatherboard gable home with 4 bedrooms and internal stairs down to the rumpus room, then into the garage where there is 2 car accommodation...

Boat overturned on Yeppoon Road

boat crash on yeppoon rd.

One lane was closed after the boat overturned

Five homes in Capricornia which sold for over $500K

4 Quarrion Court, Parkhurst, was sold by Boom Real Estate Rockhampton for $791,000.

"A POOL so big Michael Phelps would find it hard to complete a lap.”

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public