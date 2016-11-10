What caused this driver to crash into a creek?

HE ONLY took his eyes off the road for a few seconds, but looked back up to see his ute veering off the road.

Luke Phillip Gordon lost consciousness as the ute rolled, but woke to find the vehicle on its roof with water starting to fill the cabin.

The 20-year-old left the vehicle partially submerged in the waters near Lion Creek and started to walk home when he was picked up by a family member.

On Wednesday, Gordon pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to driving an unregistered vehicle, driving while unlicensed and driving without due care and attention.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stafford said Gordon was driving along Nine Mile Rd at 6.20am on October 26 when he rolled his ute.

The court heard Gordon had been rolling a cigarette or changing a CD when he looked up to see the car veering off the road.

Sgt Stafford said police checks into the ute identified Gordon as the owner and revealed he had been disqualified for driving for three months after a court appearance on October 12.

She said the vehicle was also unregistered.

Defence solicitor Jack Blackburn said Gordon had been driving the vehicle as a means to escape "mental anguish" he was feeling at the time.

Gordon was fined a total of $1702 and disqualified from driving for three months.