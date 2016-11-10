38°
News

What caused this driver to crash into a creek?

Michelle Gately
| 10th Nov 2016 2:12 PM Updated: 3:00 PM
A Toyota Landcruiser partially submerged in water along Nine Mile Rd, Pink Lily.
A Toyota Landcruiser partially submerged in water along Nine Mile Rd, Pink Lily. Kerri-Anne Mesner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HE ONLY took his eyes off the road for a few seconds, but looked back up to see his ute veering off the road.

Luke Phillip Gordon lost consciousness as the ute rolled, but woke to find the vehicle on its roof with water starting to fill the cabin.

The 20-year-old left the vehicle partially submerged in the waters near Lion Creek and started to walk home when he was picked up by a family member.

On Wednesday, Gordon pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to driving an unregistered vehicle, driving while unlicensed and driving without due care and attention.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stafford said Gordon was driving along Nine Mile Rd at 6.20am on October 26 when he rolled his ute.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The court heard Gordon had been rolling a cigarette or changing a CD when he looked up to see the car veering off the road.

Sgt Stafford said police checks into the ute identified Gordon as the owner and revealed he had been disqualified for driving for three months after a court appearance on October 12.

She said the vehicle was also unregistered.

Defence solicitor Jack Blackburn said Gordon had been driving the vehicle as a means to escape "mental anguish" he was feeling at the time.

Gordon was fined a total of $1702 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crash rockhampton court rockhampton magistrates court vehicle rollover

Heat wave, possibility of severe storms for CQ

Heat wave, possibility of severe storms for CQ

CAPRICORNIA residents can expect to swelter over the next few days as a heat wave impacts the region.

What caused this driver to crash into a creek?

A Toyota Landcruiser partially submerged in water along Nine Mile Rd, Pink Lily.

The man was fined $1702 following the ute rollover

Major upgrades announced for Bruce Highway

Works are set to begin on Bruce Highway

Safety and efficiency top priority for improvement works.

What will a Trump presidency mean for our region?

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hugs an American flag as he arrives to speak to a campaign rally, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow speaks about Trump

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

St Nektarios celebrations

CELEBRATION: Dimitri Kondilis and his grandfather Jim Kondilis in St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church in Rockhampton which will be holding a special mass on Sunday.

Special service this Sunday

GIG GUIDE: Catch a live show this weekend

DON'T MISS: Aussie folk band Boy & Bear will play at the Pilbeam Theatre later this month as they bring their Limit of Love tour around the country.

LOOKING to catch a live gig around town this weekend?

Musical star still a Rockhampton gal at heart

Rob Mills and Gretel Scarlett star in Grease the Musical. Rockhampton woman Gretel will return home for an intimate performance at Delizie Restaurant on November 18.

Gretel Scarlett is coming home and hasn't changed one bit

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Mick Jagger jokes to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration

Mick Jagger jokes to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration

SIR Mick Jagger has jokingly offered to sing a Rolling Stones song at Donald Trump's inauguration.

Ruby Rose flew Jess Origliasso's sick mother first class

Ruby Rose flew girlfriend's sick mother first class

Trump 2016: Celebrities weep as Hillary defeated

Politics

THEY are among the most beloved, and dramatic, people in the world.

Michael Buble's son, 3, has liver cancer

Michael Buble's son is reportedly suffering from liver cancer

"Trump elected because of people like you": Steve Price

THE sound and fury of the US election reaches The Project

Russell Brand names newborn daughter Mabel

Russell Brand

Russell Brand has named his newborn daughter Mabel

GIG GUIDE: Catch a live show this weekend

DON'T MISS: Aussie folk band Boy & Bear will play at the Pilbeam Theatre later this month as they bring their Limit of Love tour around the country.

LOOKING to catch a live gig around town this weekend?

Make the Move – Country Change

196 Sandy Creek Road, Byfield 4703

House 2 2 4 Offers Welcome

This is your chance to own your very own rainforest retreat! Steel frame home located on nearly 9 acres of beautiful bushland with 360m creek frontage and an array...

Spacious Lammermoor home with all the Extras!

19 Red Emporer Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 4 $475,000

Enjoy 714m2 of superb family living in this beautiful Lammermoor Home! Only 6 years young and boasting a long list of very attractive features, this home has been...

Serious Seller – Stunning home with all the extras!!

14 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 3 $499,000

Spacious & very well built this 2 year old property packed with extras is primed for sale. Immaculately maintained & presented residence is in a league of its own.

Escape to Byfield!

106 Yaxleys Road, Byfield 4703

1 1 3 Aucton

Auction Location: On-Site. 25 acres located in Byfield surrounded by rainforest and bushland with a one-bedroom lodge in need of renovations, and a...

The Vendors Are Relocating….. Must Sell

31 Meilland Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 2 NOW $359,000

Solid lowset brick home is being offered. Very well presented and meticulously looked after now is the time to buy. • All bedrooms with fans, built-ins & A/C • Two...

Big Beach House + Pool !!

5 Orchid Street, Kinka Beach 4703

House 4 2 2 $409,500

One street back from the secluded end of Kinka beach, boasting views from the entertaining deck and a large in ground swimming pool, this home is perfect for...

Clever design, fantastic location and side access

12 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 $445,000

Located only minutes from the Golf and Bowls Club this immaculate 223.71m2 home is ready to move into! - Step inside and be greeted by high 9ft ceilings creating a...

Living or Investment opportunity in Cooee Bay!

8 Matthew Flinders Drive, Cooee Bay 4703

House 3 2 3 Offers over...

Architecturally designed home located in the heart of Yeppoon’s most popular suburb! The largest of its kind in the area offering the convenience of a stone’s...

Spacious Master Builder Home with Shed

9 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Quality was not compromised as this was a home crafted by an award winning builder making it the ultimate home for the modern family or the avid entertainer. Set...

Rare Frenchville Find - 6 Bedrooms and a Pool!

6 Berkelman Street, Frenchville 4701

House 6 2 2 $495,000

This spectacular and spacious home is nestled in an exclusive leafy street at the foot of mesmerising mountain ranges and is only a stones throw from the...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Historical home goes to auction for lifestyle change

TO AUCTION: Bernadette Gorman and Stephen Nicholls in the dining room of their old Queenslander on Penlingto Street which will go to auction on December 6.

ROCKHAMPTON couple take Range home to auction.

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!