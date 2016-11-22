What did she say to push him over the edge?

A MAN has been left red-faced after assaulting his partner's sister during a drunken family fracas.

Graham Harry Beatton, 46, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court yesterday to one count of common assault.

Crown prosecutor Ryder Reid told the court on May 23, 2015 at The Caves, Beatton got into an argument with his partner's sister while having drinks at her home in celebration of a birthday.

Beatton was angry at a comment the complainant made regarding her dating his partner's ex-husband before they were together and the pair began yelling at each other.

She walked to the bathroom to leave the situation, but Beatton said he would "kill that bitch" and followed her.

He then took her by the shoulders and pushed her against the wall, causing her to hit her head.

After Beatton left the house another guest drove the complainant to the Rockhampton police station.

Beatton, who has no criminal history, is still in a relationship with the complainant's sister.

Mr Reid contended the sentence should show the community "violence in any setting is unacceptable, even during a heated argument".

Defence barrister Tom Polley told the court his client was embarrassed for his actions and although "emotions were high as there was alcohol involved", Beatton is only an occasional drinker.

Judge Helen Bowskill QC imposed a $1000 fine on Beatton.