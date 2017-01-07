What has the Gov't committed itself to with Shoalwater?

THE key factor in the ADF's plans to expand the Shoalwater Bay military training area is what exactly has the Australian Government committed itself to in its agreement with Singapore?

The joint announcement: Australia-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, does not mention anything about increasing the size of the training area.

The word used most often is "enhanced" but there is mention of "expanded military training access".

The Singapore Government in an October 16 statement says when the joint development is completed, "the SAF will have access to training areas in Australia that, in total, will be approximately 10 times the size of Singapore".

Proposed expansion for Shoalwater Bay. Contributed ROK301116Shoalwater1

"Training facilities will be mutually agreed upon by both countries, and procurement undertaken by Australia will be carried out in a transparent, open and competitive manner," it says. The specific investment amount will depend on the types of training facilities that will be built."

There appears to be expectation from the Singapore Government it will have access to an expanded area. So from this, it is clear that the Australian Government must have agreed to increasing the training area before any consultation with landholders.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry is rightly concerned about the impact on the affected people as she calls for a report on this issue be carried out and made available for public scrutiny. But we also need to see detailed explanation to justify the case for such a large expansion. How big is the buffer zone etc?