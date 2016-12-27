What has the Rockhampton Hospital achieved this year?

REFLECTING on the year that was 2016, Central Queensland Hospital and Health Board chair Paul Bell says he is most proud of the increased range of services now provided to the region.

But the delivery of radiation oncology provided locally for the very first time was a particularly special point of pride.

"It is absolutely wonderful that our patients no longer need to travel to Brisbane for several weeks of cancer treatment, away from their loved ones, at what is probably the most stressful time of their lives,” he said.

The move to Rockhampton Hospital's new state-of-the-art Intensive Care Unit was another highlight in 2016.

"This fantastic new unit is one of the best in Australia, with the very latest monitoring equipment and ventilators, allowing our top-class ICU team a workplace that matches their class and enthusiasm,” Mr Bell said.

"Someone I know agrees with this is young mum Kate Bellert, who spent seven weeks in the new ICU after the flu nearly claimed her life just two days after giving birth. While she and her family appreciated the new unit, she was most impressed by the care and skill of our staff, which I think is something for which we can be very proud.”

Mr Bell said he was excited that 2017 would provide even more opportunity for improvements, particularly with the start of construction of a multi-storey car park at Rockhampton Hospital, and development of a $42m Emergency Department at Gladstone Hospital.

The car park has been popular request for the people of Rockhampton for years, with progress finally being made off the back of the most recent Federal Election this year.

Construction took a step forward this month with expressions of interest for design and construction tenders opening.

Mr Bell said in addition to the "bricks-and-mortar developments”, teams had put in a concerted effort around recruiting full-time clinical staff.

"These efforts are paying off as we are starting to welcome more permanent doctors and nurses to our hospitals,” he said.

"New Chief Executive Steve Williamson arrives from the United Kingdom early in the New Year, and the Board is looking forward to the fresh ideas he will bring to the table.

"I would like to thank the Health Service staff who work tirelessly for their community.

"To our patients, clients and visitors, I wish a very Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.”