What have the Romans ever done for us?

Noel Neilsen with his dog Koko. Noel doesn't believe enough is being done for residents living outside of Yeppoon and Emu Park.

OPINION: I READ with minimal interest all of Mayor Ludwig's achievements for the Livingstone Shire, or should I say Yeppoon and Emu Park for 2016.

The first thing I noticed was there was absolutely nothing for the Causeway, Kinka, Keppel Sands or any part of rural Livingstone; just Yeppoon and Emu Park.

If anything has been done to improve rural roads (apart from ripping up perfectly good bitumen and replacing it with new bitumen) it was not enough to rate a mention.

If anything at all was done for anywhere outside Yeppoon and Emu Park it was not enough to rate a mention.

He was happy to have his entire council re-elected. That was not necessarily a good thing for residents not living in Yeppoon or Emu Park.

All the councillors we have at present continue to do nothing for areas outside of Yeppoon and Emu Park.

Now we are going to see millions of dollars spent on the Emu Park foreshore.

The Causeway can't get a few thousand dollars spent on a single story, just a bit of fill and bitumen car park to make it safe for children let alone dredging the lake to make it usable, it has been an absolute disgrace for a lot of years.

Kinka needs sewerage long before Emu Park needs foreshore development.

We need divisions so we can get fair and equitable treatment.

We need a council that will work for the entire shire. Maybe council should look seriously at the way they feel about the rest of the shire just in case residents start to look at the way they are being treated when the next election comes around.

And then Mayor Ludwig is extremely happy to tell us 2017 is going to be exactly the same, no change. Nothing rates a mention outside Yeppoon any Emu Park, the rest of the shire is just the cash cow for Yeppoon and Emu Park.

Noel Neilsen

Mt Chalmers