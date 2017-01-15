What police found in this woman's purse was the last straw

A COUPLE of straws were all it took to land this woman before the courts.

Josephine Elizabeth Guyer pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last Friday to possession of drug utensils.

The court heard on September 27, 2016 Guyer was stopped by police while walking on Phillips St, Berserker and consented to a search.

Police found three straws, fashioned into spoons with a crystal-like substance on the end inside Guyer's purse.

She admitted they were for scooping drugs into a pipe to smoke.

Magistrate Mark Morrow fined Guyer $200 with no convictions recorded.