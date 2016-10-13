31°
What pushed a 20-year-old woman to meth use?

Trinette Stevens
13th Oct 2016
court
court file

SHE first tried to hang herself when she was 11-years-old.

She began using cannabis and methamphetamine at 12.

She was sexually abused before she even hit her teens.

And yesterday, in the Rockhampton Supreme Court, she was sentenced to serve six months in prison at the tender age of 20.

The Hervey Bay woman, who was previously employed in Rockhampton, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking a dangerous drug throughout Gladstone and surrounds after police located 0.46grams of methamphetamine in her home in October last year.

The court heard the woman had seven pages of criminal history.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker told the court police found evidence of drug trafficking over a one week period, but the woman admitted to supplying ice to around seven customers over two and a half months.

Methamphetamine
Methamphetamine kaarsten

After her parents separated, the woman went to live with her father, where she was reportedly sexually abused by a friend of the family.

The court heard the woman had told her father about the abuse, but he didn't believe her.

"She instructs that her father was a drug addict and drugs were a common feature in the household," Mr Ahlstrand said.

 

"At the age of 12 she used cannabis and ice. She said she accessed them by locating them in her father's room.

"She was diagnosed with depression by the age of eight... attempted to hang herself at 11, overdosed at 18."

Mr Ahlstrand said his client attempts suicide at least twice a year, and had also recently left an abusive relationship.

But, he said, she had been free of illicit drugs for 10 months, and had dreams of becoming a drug councillor.

In response to being addressed by Justice Duncan McMeekin yesterday, the woman spoke for herself from the docks.

"I don't want anything to do with the drug scene at all... I have wasted enough of my life on drugs," she said.

"It does nothing but ruin lives."

Justice McMeekin sentenced the woman to three years imprisonment, suspended after six months, with an operational period of four years.

The woman burst into hysterics after receiving her sentence, and appeared to be physically ill from the shock.

"Your story in some ways has been a sad one," Justice McMeekin told her.

"(Mr Ahlstrand) has told me about verbal, physical and sexual abuse from... friends of family, for many years.

"All that might explain your conduct in your life, but at some point you make the decision about what your future will be."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  court, drugs, meth, trafficking

What pushed a 20-year-old woman to meth use?

