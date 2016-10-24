What really grinds our gears?

WHEN it comes to complaints and enquiries at Rockhampton Regional Council, the phone seems to be ringing off the hook in regards to dog registration, barking dogs, regulated parking and overgrown allotments.

According to council's September report these are the things that are annoying the people of Rockhampton the most when it comes to local laws.

The report shows council received 485 new dog registration enquiries and 69 complaints about barking dogs.

The figures also show council received 47 new complaints for overgrown allotments and six noise complaints for the month.

But for Rockhampton man Anthony Scott, 48, bad parking is the one thing that really grinds his gears.

Yesterday Anthony was shopping at Bunnings Warehouse when he left the store to find a vehicle parked over two disabled parks.

"I saw this man get out of his work car that was parked across not one, but two disabled parking spots out the front of the store,” he said.

"I told him those parks were for people who needed them and he told me to mind my own business and shouted abusive language at me while I had two children with me. I just don't understand how someone can park in those spaces allocated for people with disabilities. Another one is the parks allocated for mothers who have prams, that's so inconsiderate.”

Earlier this week one Bulletin reader sent in a text message saying he was sick of barking and roaming dogs in his neighbourhood.

Cr Ellen Smith said the area of most public concern was the six dog bites but council hadn't seen any significant trending increase over the past five months in relation to overall complaints about dogs across the region.

The area of most 'dogwise' concern for Council are wandering animals at an average of 116 complaints per month.

"Only about 12% of barking dog complaints, or 10 per month, progress to a stage 2 complaints so barking complaints are generally being effectively dealt with,” she said.