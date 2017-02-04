'What the hell is going on?': Labor Senator on military expansion

Senator Matt Canavan, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry at the Rockhampton Hospital announcing $7million in funding for a car park. Photo Trinette Stevens / Morning Bulletin

ONE political party, four different stories.

Labor Senator Murray Watt has jumped on the Shoalwater shemozzle, calling out LNP leaders over their stance on compulsory land acquisitions.

Mr Watt described the Turnbull Government as a 'shambles' following Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce's claims land owner's will not be forced to sell to the Australian Defence Force.

"In just the last fortnight, Government Ministers and MPs have given four completely different positions on whether compulsory land acquisitions will proceed for the expansion,” Mr Watt said.

Defence Minister Marise Payne left land acquisition on the table when she put a deadline on the final decision whether the Department would purchase land surrounding the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area for the expansion.

Mr Watt pointed out Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has backflipped on her own claims on January 18 that compulsory land acquisitions will go ahead, no matter what locals think.

Yesterday afternoon, Ms Landry assured The Morning Bulletin this would be a last resort.

Within the same hour, Rockhampton-based Senator Matt Canavan told The Morning Bulletin compulsory land acquisitions were needed.

""We did this in Cultana, a training facility in South Australia a couple of years ago, we compulsorily acquired land there and it was difficult for those people, but they did that for their purposes, the Australian military. We need to do that in Queensland as well,” he said.

Ahead of his visit to meet with Marlborough landowners this morning, Mr Joyce told ABC Radio Brisbane "at this point in time, there is no intention for compulsory acquisitions”.

This appears final straw for Mr Watt who, like most, seeks answers.

"What the hell is going on? Aren't these people part of the same government? No wonder local landowners and businesses are confused,” he said.

"The handling of this expansion has been a stuff up from start to finish by this hopeless Government. In the end, it's the people of Central Queensland that suffer.

It's about time that the Prime Minister stepped in and got his Ministers into line, to avoid further stress for affected locals.

"The people of Marlborough deserve to hear answers, not hear the Government running around like headless chooks.”

The reaction comes after State Opposition leader Tim Nicholls yesterday announced Malcolm Turnbull had ordered the Australian Defence Force scout alternative land for their military expansion.

The Morning Bulletin has made enquiries with the Prime Minister's office and Ms Payne's office, they are yet to provide a response.