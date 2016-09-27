30°
What were the screams coming from CQU today?

27th Sep 2016 5:00 PM
Mass casualty exercise at CQUniversity.
Mass casualty exercise at CQUniversity.

GUNSHOTS and screams could be heard coming from CQUniversity's Rockhampton North Campus today, but the public shouldn't be concerned.

The university joined forces with the Queensland Police Service (QPS) and Queensland Fire and Rescue Service (QFRS) to conduct a mass casualty exercise, just outside Building 17.

The exercise saw a fake "armed and disgruntled student or staff member” enter the university and inflict gunshot wounds, physical assaults and exposure to a suspicious powder onto occupants inside, before barricading themselves within the confines of the building.

Paramedic Science Lecturer Laura Baxter said she had 36 Rockhampton students currently enrolled in the unit who participated in the collaborative exercise.

"As part of this unit, there is a requirement for the students to participate as a member of a responding emergency medical service team to a simulated major incident with a large number of casualties,” Ms Baxter said.

"Traditionally, this exercise involved elements of the QPS, QFRS and Queensland Ambulance Services.

"Past agreements with these services meant the exercise was factored into ongoing training and development for the emergency response agencies and facilitated an introduction to the CQUniversity paramedic students to inter-agency collaboration.

"However this year, in light of international incidents and the increased focus of professional development and accountability, the Queensland Police and Fire and Rescue Service are incorporating important and critical training into the planning of this year's events,” she said.

QPS personnel attended the site and conducted training exercises to gain entry to a building, challenging and subduing the armed offender.

Students, staff and members of the public were not on site during this process.

Ms Baxter said simulated victims, complete with tears and screams, were placed into position for student paramedics to enter and begin their mass casualty triage exercise.

During the casualty evacuation, some victims were also contaminated with a 'suspicious substance' and the QFRS initiated a hazardous materials protocol to decontaminate them.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
