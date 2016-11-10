What will a Trump presidency mean for our region?

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hugs an American flag as he arrives to speak to a campaign rally, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Mayor Margaret Strelow is confident a Trump presidency won't damage Central Queensland's relationship with the United States military.

Cr Strelow issued the statement as protests broke out across the US, with thousands demonstrating their frustration with the election process and businessman turned President-elect Donald Trump.

US forces join Australian troops to train at Shoalwater Bay for exercise Talisman Sabre every two years.

Tens of thousands of military personnel take part in the exercises which are held in Central, North and South East Queensland.

"The Rockhampton Region and US military has enjoyed a long and positive relationship, going back to the Second World War where up to 70,000 American combat troops were based here,” Cr Strelow said.

"This is a relationship we value highly.

"I'm confident we will continue to see our good friends from the US taking part in military exercises at Shoalwater Bay, which is one of the best training areas anywhere in the world and is set for further expansion.

"We as a council respect the American democratic process and trust all treaties and arrangements in place will continue.

"While there may be some changes in terms of trade, I'm sure there will be conversations about how these will work, which is a normal process in the changing of a government.”