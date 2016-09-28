What will the backpacker's tax changes be?

BUSY PICKING: Fruit pickers are right in the middle of the busiest time of the year for picking mandarins.

January 1 2017 will see the Government set the tax rate for working holiday makers at 19 per cent on earnings up to $37,000, rather than the 32.5 per cent announced in the 2015-216 Budget.

The Government will reduce application charges for working holiday maker visas by $50 to $390. These changes will lower the cost of coming to Australia for working holiday makers and leave them with more money in their pockets to spend while here.

The Government is aware of concerns about exploitation of working holiday makers. Employers of backpackers will be required to undertake a once-off registration with the Australian Taxation Office.

The Government will increase tax on working holiday makers' superannuation payments when they leave Australia to 95 per cent. The objective of superannuation is to support Australians , not to provide funds for working holiday makers when they leave.

A a one-off increase to the Passenger Movement Charge of $5.00 will apply tobackpackers departing Australia from July 1 2017.