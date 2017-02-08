Adani explains what to do to land one of 10,000 CQ jobs

WORKERS who want to get involved with Adani's massive coal mine project in Central Queensland have been urged to keep a close eye on the company's website and the pages of The Morning Bulletin.

Adani's Carmichael coal, railway and port project is expected to generate more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, providing a huge boost for regional Queensland.

Today, Rockhampton Regional Council revealed its gutsy play to build Adani an airport at its CQ base in a bid to secure the centre as the company's FIFO hub.

Late last year Adani shortlisted Rockhampton and Townsville as its potential FIFO hub sites.

EXCLUSIVE: Rocky Council reveals plans to build Adani airport.

JOBS JACKPOT: Why Premier is telling Adani to pick Rocky.

"We are in the process of assessing the FIFO proposals put to us by both Rockhampton and Townsville," the spokesman said.

"We are not at liberty to disclose details of each of these bids. I can say that both are very strong.

"We will make a decision, based on commercial factors, and this will be finalised within the next few months."

Adani map. Adani

He reaffirmed the company's position to source the majority of its workforce from FIFO workers.

"However, this doesn't rule out people from communities like Emerald, Clermont and Moranbah from applying and talking to us about coming to their own transport arrangements," the spokesman said.

He said a component of the workforce would be locally sourced.

The spokesman said Queensland legislation said the first option for sourcing workers should be locals from within a 100km radius.

Emerald is about 120km away.

Map of Adani in relation to Central Queensland townships.

"We want people to apply. Keep an eye on our website and the pages of local papers, such as The Morning Bulletin."

He said a few jobs had already been advertised.

REVEALED: What Adani means for CQ.

"We will be advertising and our contractors will be advertising in the coming weeks and months," the spokesman said.

He said jobs would be available when the construction of a 388km rail line from the mine site to the Abbott Point Coal Terminal began.

Go to www.adaniaustralia.com/ for more information.