What's coming up around the region

PILBEAM THEATRE:

December 5:

Morning Melodies - A tribute to Shirley Bassey

Goldfinder, Diamonds Are Forever, Big Spender, they're all songs made famous by the Shirley Bassey.

You can enjoy them when international entertainer Brunie Riley performs The Ultimate Tribute to Shirley

December 7:

Carols by Candlelight

The Pilbeam Theatre is hosting one of two Carols by Candlelight concerts this year.

December 14:

Handel's Messiah

Join the Queensland Symphony Orchestra, The Australian Voices and local choristers as they perform Handel's immortal choral masterpiece, Messiah.

ROCKHAMPTON ART GALLERY:

December 9:

LEGO Bricks Masterclass at 3.30pm, 4.30pm and 5.30pm

A unique opportunity to attend a Lego masterclass with the Southern Hemisphere's only certified LEGO professional, Australia's Ryan McNaught.

December 10:

Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks, with five session times. (10am to 11.30am, 11.30am to 1pm, 1pm to 2.30pm, 2.30pm to 4pm, 4pm to 5.30pm)

This event combines architecture and design in an interactive space.

December 14:

LEGO Up Late from 6pm

Wondering what there is to do in Rockhampton for that different nightly experience, well Lego Up Late has this covered. Get hands on with Lego amongst the world's tallest buildings created from Lego bricks. This +18 event lets you get your inner child out while enjoying food and beverages

LIVINGSTONE:

December 2:

Community Christmas Tree Festival from 5pm at the Town Hall

Sponsored by Anglican Parish of Keppel, this event provides a showcase for you as, individuals, groups, organisations and businesses to display a tree which reflects your activities and interests. Because of space limitations, trees need to be no taller than 122cm (4ft). The hall will be open from 9am onwards to check in your tree for which there is no entry fee.

December 4:

Kokedama Workshop in the Coffee Garden at Lure Living from 10am to 12pm

A kokedama is an intricately crafted Japanese Hanging Moss Ball and is a really unique way of displaying your plants. It basically uses moss as the pot for your plant.

Shannon will guide you through the steps in creating a perfect, hanging kokedama leaving you with your masterpiece to take home.

December 10:

Macrame workshop at "The Attic Espresso Bar" from 9am to 12pm

Are you on a mission to bring a little more plant life indoors this year? One rather lovely and simple way to bring some life indoors is by hanging your plants with a little macramé. The benefits of indoor plants are well known - they are great for removing toxins from the air and improving our physical and mental well-being. Although it may look complicated, macramé is a simple and satisfying skill to master. So lock in your next craft session and take time out for yourself, or bring a friend for a unique experience