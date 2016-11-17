What's going on at this former CBD pub?

The old Savoy Hotel on William St will be acutioned this weekend.

A SLICE of Rockhampton CBD history will go under the hammer this weekend.

The former Savoy Hotel on the corner of William and Alma Sts will be auctioned at 12pm on Saturday by Kas Woch Real Estate after having been on the market through several different agents since July 2015.

The iconic Savoy Hotel was closed down in May 2003 after the Liquor Licensing Board, Queensland Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services inspected the building and ordered it be immediately closed due to 'critical' fire safety failures.

The old Savoy Hotel on William St will be auctioned this weekend. Contributed

The building was then sold in December 2005 and again in September 2013 but there has been no substantial movement at the site since.

A spokesperson for Kas Woch Real Estate said they had been instructed by the sellers to submit the property for sale by public auction.

"This iconic building is situated on the corner of William Street and Alma Street, in close proximity to the city centre and is set on a magnificent 1253m2 approx corner allotment,” the spokesperson said.

"The existing owners have done some renovations to the building but further renovations are required.”

The ground floor of the building currently has one shop leased as a western wear outlet and there is abundant room for additional shops. The large allotment could also provide sought-after car CBD parking.