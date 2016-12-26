What's On for kids these holidays

PRESSED for ideas on how to keep the kids entertained these school holidays?

We've got you covered.

Here are four upcoming events for kids of all ages, covering both Yeppoon and Rockhampton, and a variety of ages.

Mum and Dad can even join in!

Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks

The exhibition features astonishing skyscrapers from Asia and Australia ranging from Singapore's iconic Marina Bay Sands to Australia's skyscrapers including Q1 on the Gold Coast, and Melbourne's Eureka Tower.

This exhibition is open to ages three years and up.

All children under the age of 16 must be supervised by an adult.

Where: Rockhampton Art Gallery

When: There are five sessions open.

10am to 11.30am, 11.30am to 1pm, 1pm to 2.30pm, 2.30pm to 4pm, 4pm to 5.30pm

Cost: $5 per person; $3 for concession card holders; children two years and under are free.

Sphero Session

Come along and learn how to program a Sphero robot, in what could launch a future career in tech.

Where: Rockhampton Regional Library

When: December 29, 9.30am to 11am, 11.30am to 1pm.

Cost: Bookings are essential as places are limited, call 4936 8043

Lego Mindstorm for beginners

Join a workshop and learn how to build and code with Lego Mindstorm robots

Where: Rockhampton Regional Library

When: January 4, 1am to 12pm

Cost: Bookings are essential, call 4936 8043

Native Bird Paper Mache - School Holiday Art Workshop

Join local artist Ainslie McMahon in an exploration of paper mache to make a native bird.

Participants research native birds of their region and model a simple native bird using paper mache construction techniques.

Where: The Mill Gallery Yeppoon

When: January 5, 10am to 1pm

Cost: $45 per student