WHAT'S ON: Heaps of events happening in CQ

HARDEN UP: Heath Franklin will be bringing his most famous character 'Chopper' to life on stage at the Glenmore Tavern.

TONIGHT

8.30PM: Kazbah Karaoke, Rocky Glen Hotel.

7pm: Live music, Corner Bar at The Giddy Goat.

7pm: TJ Hollis, The Newsroom, Criterion Hotel.

TOMORROW

7pm: Live music, Corner Bar at The Giddy Goat.

7pm: Nick Jones, Rockhampton Leagues Club.

7pm: Live music, Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm: Karaoke with Calvin at the Central Hotel.

7.30pm: Live music, CQ Leagues Club.

8.30pm: It's A Girl, Frenchville Sports Club.

8.45pm: Sonic Playground, Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: Brisbane acoustic artist Tuffy, The Strand Hotel.

9pm: RnB Takeover, The Giddy Goat.

9pm: Live music, The Criterion Hotel.

SATURDAY

12pm: Karaoke with Calvin at the Central Hotel.

5pm: Brisbane comedian, Anne Ferguson-Rowe live stand up comedy show at The Red Dahlia Bar, 75 East St. Show starts 8pm.

5.30pm: James Gordon, Frenchville Sports Club.

7pm: Live music, Corner Bar at The Giddy Goat.

7pm: Ben Beasley, Rockhampton Leagues Club.

7.30pm: Live music, CQ Leagues Club.

8.30pm: Gratifiers, Frenchville Sports Club.

8.45pm: The Derricks, Tannum Sands Hotel.

9PM: Phineas Q, The Strand Hotel.

9pm: Live music, The Criterion Hotel.

9pm: Local DJs, Zodiac Nightclub.

9pm: DJs The Askins and Pickles, The Giddy Goat.

9pm: Local DJs, Flamingos on Quay.

SUNDAY

1PM: Chris Bax, Tannum Sands Hotel.

3PM: Karaoke with Calvin at the Central Hotel.

4pm: Brisbane acoustic performer Tuffy , in the Beer Garden, The Strand Hotel.

UPCOMING SHOWS:

January

19: Heath Franklin's Chopper's Republic of Anzakistan stand up comedy show. Australia's most wanted comedian is heading back to town with his sell-out smash hit show from this year's comedy festival - Chopper's Republic of Anzakistan. Tickets $30, from 8pm at the Glenmore Hotel.

27: The Rubens North Queensland Summer Tour 2017, Allenstown Hotel. From 8pm. Go to moshtix.com.au to book.

2016 has proven to be the largest year to date for The Rubens. They kicked off 2016 by taking out the coveted #1 spot on Triple J's Hottest 100 music poll and selling out shows at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion and The Tivoli.

February

18: Busby Marou's The Shellhouse Tour and album launch, Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Go to busbymarou.com/ for tickets. Starting from $33.70.

20: Simon Gillespie Sings Peter Allen. Simon Gillespie grew up just about as far away from Peter Allen as it's possible to get and yet has an uncanny affinity for the music of this extraordinary singer/songwriter.

Where: Pilbeam from 11am. Cost: Adult $19.50.

22: The Searchers -2017 Tour The Searchers are back by popular demand. Rockhampton just can't get enough of The Searchers, so they're coming back.

You'll hear all the hit songs including Sweets For My Sweet, Sugar And Spice, Needles And Pins, Love Potion Number 9, Don't Throw Your Love Away, Someday We're Gonna Love Again and When You Walk In The Room.

The Searchers have contributed enormously to the British music industry, with record sales.

Experience their greatest hits live for one night only.

From 8pm, Pilbeam Theatre. Cost: Adult $79.90.