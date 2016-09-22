What's On: Live performance

LIVE MUSIC: Glen Cummins and Brad Acutt (Velocity) will play this weekend at the Frenchville Sports Club.

Tonight

8.30PM: Kazbah Karaoke at the Rocky Glen Hotel.

Tomorrow

6PM: The Ferryman at the Berserker Tavern.

7.30PM: Adrian Brown at the Albert Hotel in Monto.

8PM: Chenai Boucher at the Biloela Anzac Club.

8PM: The Sugar Daddies at the Longreach RSL Club.

8.30PM: Aaron Hamilton Duo at the Frenchville Sports Club.

8.45PM: Elsewhere at the Tannum Sands Hotel.

9PM: Jay Hoad at the Glenmore Tavern.

9PM: Scotty Foden corner bar and DJ Pickles at Giddy Goat.

9PM: Mirror Image at the Allenstown Hotel.

Saturday

8PM: The Sugar Daddies at the Longreach RSL Club.

8.30PM: Velocity at the Frenchville Sports Club.

8.45PM: Amelia and The Grizzly at the Tannum Sands Hotel.

9PM: Blues Train at The Strand Hotel.

10PM: BENIBEE supported by the Askins and DJ Pickles at the Giddy Goat.

Sunday

1PM: Andrew Thomson at the Tannum Sands Hotel.

Upcoming Events

September

Today-October 2: The 2016 Dance Festival at Rockhampton Pilbeam Theatre starts today and runs until October 2.

There are three sessions everyday, 9am, 1.30pm and 6.30pm. Cost: Session tickets: Adult $8, Pensioner $5, Student $5, Child $5, Competitor $5. Season tickets also on sale. Phone: 4927 4111.

23: Yeppoon Film Festival, Manhattan Short, will screen at Yeppoon Town Hall.

The festival will start 7.30pm and is rated M.

Tickets are $15 for Adults, $10 Concession and are available for purchase during business hours from Council's Customer Service Centres or bookings phone on 4913 5000.

October

15: Rockhampton Grammar School Music Festival at Rockhampton Pilbeam Theatre from 6.30pm.

Cost: Adult $20, Pensioners $12, Child (5 to 12) $12, Family (2A+2C) $55. Phone: 49274111.

16: Pipes and Drums of Royal Scots Dragoon Guards at Rockhampton Pilbeam Theatre from 3pm.

Cost: Adult $89.90, Pensioner $84.90, Group 8+ $79.90 each. Phone: 49274111

28-30: Rockhampton Musical Union's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Pilbeam Theatre. Friday performance at 7.30pm, Saturday performance at 1.30pm and 7.30pm, Sunday performance at 1.30pm.

Cost: Adult $48, Pensioner $42, Family (2 Adult + 2 Child) $138. Phone: 49274111.

November

4: Smokie the Australian Tour 2016 at Rockhampton Pilbeam Theatre from 8pm.

Cost: All tickets $99. Phone: 49274111.