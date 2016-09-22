29°
News

What's On: Live performance

22nd Sep 2016 9:30 AM
LIVE MUSIC: Glen Cummins and Brad Acutt (Velocity) will play this weekend at the Frenchville Sports Club.
LIVE MUSIC: Glen Cummins and Brad Acutt (Velocity) will play this weekend at the Frenchville Sports Club. Ethan Lobodin ROK220613ENITELIFE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Tonight

8.30PM: Kazbah Karaoke at the Rocky Glen Hotel.

Tomorrow

6PM: The Ferryman at the Berserker Tavern.

7.30PM: Adrian Brown at the Albert Hotel in Monto.

8PM: Chenai Boucher at the Biloela Anzac Club.

8PM: The Sugar Daddies at the Longreach RSL Club.

8.30PM: Aaron Hamilton Duo at the Frenchville Sports Club.

8.45PM: Elsewhere at the Tannum Sands Hotel.

9PM: Jay Hoad at the Glenmore Tavern.

9PM: Scotty Foden corner bar and DJ Pickles at Giddy Goat.

9PM: Mirror Image at the Allenstown Hotel.

Saturday

8PM: The Sugar Daddies at the Longreach RSL Club.

8.30PM: Velocity at the Frenchville Sports Club.

8.45PM: Amelia and The Grizzly at the Tannum Sands Hotel.

9PM: Blues Train at The Strand Hotel.

10PM: BENIBEE supported by the Askins and DJ Pickles at the Giddy Goat.

Sunday

1PM: Andrew Thomson at the Tannum Sands Hotel.

Upcoming Events

September

Today-October 2: The 2016 Dance Festival at Rockhampton Pilbeam Theatre starts today and runs until October 2.

There are three sessions everyday, 9am, 1.30pm and 6.30pm. Cost: Session tickets: Adult $8, Pensioner $5, Student $5, Child $5, Competitor $5. Season tickets also on sale. Phone: 4927 4111.

23: Yeppoon Film Festival, Manhattan Short, will screen at Yeppoon Town Hall.

The festival will start 7.30pm and is rated M.

Tickets are $15 for Adults, $10 Concession and are available for purchase during business hours from Council's Customer Service Centres or bookings phone on 4913 5000.

October

15: Rockhampton Grammar School Music Festival at Rockhampton Pilbeam Theatre from 6.30pm.

Cost: Adult $20, Pensioners $12, Child (5 to 12) $12, Family (2A+2C) $55. Phone: 49274111.

16: Pipes and Drums of Royal Scots Dragoon Guards at Rockhampton Pilbeam Theatre from 3pm.

Cost: Adult $89.90, Pensioner $84.90, Group 8+ $79.90 each. Phone: 49274111

28-30: Rockhampton Musical Union's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Pilbeam Theatre. Friday performance at 7.30pm, Saturday performance at 1.30pm and 7.30pm, Sunday performance at 1.30pm.

Cost: Adult $48, Pensioner $42, Family (2 Adult + 2 Child) $138. Phone: 49274111.

November

4: Smokie the Australian Tour 2016 at Rockhampton Pilbeam Theatre from 8pm.

Cost: All tickets $99. Phone: 49274111.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Decapitation murder accused faces new court delays

Decapitation murder accused faces new court delays

Mohammed Khan was charged with one count each of murder and interfering with a corpse in May this year

Survivor of alleged stabbing to face cross examination

Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book

The 33-year-old endured multiple surgeries after alleged stabbing

CQUniversity's world ranking dramatically improves

CQUniversity's Interim Vice-Chancellor Professor Hilary Winchester

The rankings are released annually

What's On: Live performance

LIVE MUSIC: Glen Cummins and Brad Acutt (Velocity) will play this weekend at the Frenchville Sports Club.

WANT to know where you can catch live bands this weekend?

Local Partners

Bold and brave work on stage in Tequila Mockingbird

This is a bold, brave work examining a darker side of Australian culture lurking just below the surface.

Andrea shows love of light through paintings of local scenes

ART EXHIBITION: Michelle Landry MP, artist Andrea Chapman and Greg Chapman at the opening of her exhibition A Palimpsest in Paint.

Local artist Andrea Chapman celebrates the opening of her exhibition

Monster trucks go head-to-head on Rockhampton soil

Monster truck driver Kreg Christensen at Rockhampton Showgrounds.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Australia's largest fleet of monster trucks to get adrenalin pumping

Latest deals and offers

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

THE school holiday offering expands with a new animated movie from the mind of a Pixar animator.

Top five Queensland food festivals you must do

5000 attendees enjoyed last year's Spirit of Bundaberg Festival, and this year will be even bigger.

THE Spirit of Bundaberg Festival tops our list!

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E1 - the battle of the bracelets

Georgia Love speaks to Rhys Chilton in a scene from the first episode of The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA Love meets a cast of colourful characters in series premiere

First Bachelorette evictee could have been The Bachelor

The Bachelorette contestant Dale Brown.

DALE Brown was in the running for Ten's other reality dating show.

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

Fibre optic is considered the fastest internet solution at present.

Nokia says it has manipulated fibre optic cable to achieve the speed

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their six children

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Acreage Lifestyle

31 Rhys Avenue, The Caves 4702

House 3 1 2 $419,000

If you've been searching for country living close to town; we invite you to inspect this wonderful lifestyle property today. Situated on an impressive 5-acres...

Peace and Quiet in Parkhurst

36 Bean Avenue, Parkhurst 4702

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Situated in the quiet suburb of Parkhurst this three bedroom home has the perfect set up for you and your family. Boasting a brand new kitchen and laundry this...

Neat, Tidy and Ready to Sell

19 Docherty Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,900

This property is located in a very convenient area close to local schools, shops and sporting fields. As you enter the home you will be greeted by a good sized...

Spacious Four Bedroom Wandal Home

50 Luck Avenue, Wandal 4700

House 4 1 2 $275,000

Four bedrooms in such a prime location don't come by very often. This neat and tidy low set home is just a minute's walk to the ski gardens and five minutes into...

Renovated and Low Maintenance!

28 Nobbs Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $239,000

This home is ideal for anyone looking for a low maintenance property. The home consists of four bedrooms and a good size lounge area as well as large, modern...

Frenchville&#39;s long established prestige area

271 Frenchville Road, Frenchville 4701

House 6 3 3 $799,000

271 Frenchville Rd is one a few tightly held grand homes on acre size parcels of land in Rockhampton. These properties rarely come up for sale. Just a few minutes...

Quiet Cul De Sac Living

4 Pamela Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Positioned in a quiet, convenient location is where you will find this neatly presented home. The home comprises of a large open plan, lounge, dining and kitchen...

Comfortable Family Living

14 Kelman Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 $319,000

This highset Norman Gardens home is a must see if you're looking for space, convenience and easy maintenance. Ascend upstairs and you will appreciate an open plan...

Ultra Quiet and Convenient Range Location

126 Caroline Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $279,000

Positioned on the western side of Agnes Street in a sleepy little section of Caroline Street, is where you will find this much loved home. Situated on 2 titles...

Elevation, Location and Room for the Whole Family

15 Haven Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Situated in the ever popular Sanctuary Estate in Norman Gardens is where you will find this immaculately kept home. With a well designed layout you will...

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Rocky proves prime real estate in latest REIQ report

Kas Woch sold this Wood St home in Depot Hill for $107,000 in August.

A new investor's market as Rocky house prices hit lowest in state

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

Ten lots with sale by tender at Gateway Precinct

An artist impression of the Gateway Business and Industry Precinct.

Gateway is long term plan to drive economic growth

Council approves new North Rocky development

NEW UNITS: An aerial view of the proposed site for a unit development in Berserker.

The complex is set to include eight units

Your chance to own a slice of Rockhampton history

OLD CLASSIC: 322 Agnes St on The Range is up for auction next month and has attracted a lot of interest from potiential buyers due to it's histoy.

THE home located at 322 Agnes St is more than your average home.