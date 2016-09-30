WHAT'S ON: Your guide to entertainment and events this weekend

FUN RUN: The Capricorn Coast Running Festival is on again this Sunday.

TODAY

10AM: Colouring and Conversation - North Rockhampton Library

10AM: LEGO Movie Maker App AT Byfield Library

10AM: Movie time for children under five years at Emu Park Library

10AM: Children of all ages are invited to colour in some scary pictures from local author Greg Chapman at Mount Morgan Library

2PM: Current Affairs Discussion Group - North Rockhampton Library

3PM: Youth movies - Finding Dory - G - 3pm to 4.45pm Ghostbusters - PG - 5.30pm to 7.15pm at Yeppoon Town Hall $5 per person.

3PM: Lively Chess Games at Rockhampton Regional Library

4PM: Clogging class at Rockhampton Square Dance Centre 62 Fitzroy street. Cost after $6 Adults and $3 Students each class.

5.30PM: 'Drinks Up' art exhibition by Rockhampton artist Matthew Dobson opening at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre

6PM: Ben Beasley at Berserker Tavern

7PM: Scott Foden in the Corner Bar at the Giddy Goat

7.30PM: Smiles at CQ Leagues Club

7.30PM: Karaoke at the Central Hotel, Lakes Creek

8PM: Casey Marie Duo at Andergrove Tavern Mackay

8PM: Nathan Bedford at Young Aussie Hotel

8PM: TJ Hollis at Biloela Anzac Club

8PM: Kye Cole Band at Rocky Glen Hotel

8.30PM: The Ferryman at Frenchville Sports Club

8.45PM: Chris Bax at Tannum Sands Hotel

9PM: TBirds at Allenstown Hotel

9PM: Piper Down at The Strand Hotel

TOMORROW

9AM: The Rockhampton Orchid Society presents its Spring Show at Rockhampton High School Hall. $3 entry

9.45AM: Round 2 of the Queensland Karting Championship, Fitzroy Park Raceway, Bajool

10AM: Dads read at Rockhampton Regional Library

11AM AND 12.30PM: Gardening DIY. Workshops for Adults at Bunnings

1PM: Young scientists sharing their skill will have the chance to win a National Geographic gift voucher of $150 or $70 on the day at Zombie Apocalypse at Rockhampton Regional Library. Zombies are also invited to share make-up or costume tips with library visitors on the day gift voucher of $100 to be won.

2PM: Gardening DIY Workshops for Adults at Bunnings

3PM: Karaoke and Bikini girl at Central Hotel, Lakes Creek

5.30PM: Tucky at Frenchville Sports Club

6PM: Cocktails & Canapés, Solo Art Exhibition & Charity Fundraiser at Kabra Hotel. For further details visit www.elspethdonlen. vpw.com.au

6.30PM: Rockhampton State High Class Of 1996 Reunion at Leichhardt Hotel. For information email rockyhigh1996@hotmail.com

6.30PM: Allsorts Open Mic night at The Workshop, 45 East St

7.30PM: Rule 34 at CQ Leagues Club

8PM: Bluestone Duo at Rocky Glen Hotel

8.30PM: Cheap Talk at Frenchville Sports Club

8.30PM: Allsorts Open Mic night 15+ show at The Workshop, 45 East St

8.45PM: Kye Cole Band at Tannum Sands Hotel

9PM: Relic at The Strand Hotel

9PM: Kalum in the Corner Bar at the Giddy Goat

10PM: BONKA supported by the Askins & DJ Pickles, free entry before 10pm.

Sunday

5.45AM: CQPhysio Group Capricorn Coast Running Festival which features 21.1km half marathon, 10km, 5km, mile bolt and kids dash, Yeppoon Main Beach, Yeppoon; registrations open until noon Saturday at www.capcoastrun.com.

8AM: Round 2 of the Queensland Karting Championship, Fitzroy Park Raceway, Bajool

8AM: The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver Street Rockhampton

9AM: The Rockhampton Orchid Society presents its Spring Show at Rockhampton High School Hall. $3 entry

1PM: Tom Weber at Tannum Sands Hotel

1PM: Model Engineers and Live Steamers Train day out at Leichhardt park

3PM: Karaoke and free BBQ at the Central Hotel, Lakes Creek.

3PM: Oktoberfest with Baffle Beer on Tap and Woodfired pizzas at Workshop Rockhampton in East St until 7pm. Tickets $55