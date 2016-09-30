WHAT'S ON: Your guide to entertainment and events this weekend

TODAY
10AM: Colouring and Conversation - North Rockhampton Library
10AM: LEGO Movie Maker App AT Byfield Library
10AM: Movie time for children under five years at Emu Park Library
10AM: Children of all ages are invited to colour in some scary pictures from local author Greg Chapman at Mount Morgan Library
2PM: Current Affairs Discussion Group - North Rockhampton Library
3PM: Youth movies - Finding Dory - G - 3pm to 4.45pm Ghostbusters - PG - 5.30pm to 7.15pm at Yeppoon Town Hall $5 per person.
3PM: Lively Chess Games at Rockhampton Regional Library
4PM: Clogging class at Rockhampton Square Dance Centre 62 Fitzroy street. Cost after $6 Adults and $3 Students each class.
5.30PM: 'Drinks Up' art exhibition by Rockhampton artist Matthew Dobson opening at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre
6PM: Ben Beasley at Berserker Tavern
7PM: Scott Foden in the Corner Bar at the Giddy Goat
7.30PM: Smiles at CQ Leagues Club
7.30PM: Karaoke at the Central Hotel, Lakes Creek
8PM: Casey Marie Duo at Andergrove Tavern Mackay
8PM: Nathan Bedford at Young Aussie Hotel
8PM: TJ Hollis at Biloela Anzac Club
8PM: Kye Cole Band at Rocky Glen Hotel
8.30PM: The Ferryman at Frenchville Sports Club
8.45PM: Chris Bax at Tannum Sands Hotel
9PM: TBirds at Allenstown Hotel
9PM: Piper Down at The Strand Hotel
TOMORROW
9AM: The Rockhampton Orchid Society presents its Spring Show at Rockhampton High School Hall. $3 entry
9.45AM: Round 2 of the Queensland Karting Championship, Fitzroy Park Raceway, Bajool
10AM: Dads read at Rockhampton Regional Library
11AM AND 12.30PM: Gardening DIY. Workshops for Adults at Bunnings
1PM: Young scientists sharing their skill will have the chance to win a National Geographic gift voucher of $150 or $70 on the day at Zombie Apocalypse at Rockhampton Regional Library. Zombies are also invited to share make-up or costume tips with library visitors on the day gift voucher of $100 to be won.
2PM: Gardening DIY Workshops for Adults at Bunnings
3PM: Karaoke and Bikini girl at Central Hotel, Lakes Creek
5.30PM: Tucky at Frenchville Sports Club
6PM: Cocktails & Canapés, Solo Art Exhibition & Charity Fundraiser at Kabra Hotel. For further details visit www.elspethdonlen. vpw.com.au
6.30PM: Rockhampton State High Class Of 1996 Reunion at Leichhardt Hotel. For information email rockyhigh1996@hotmail.com
6.30PM: Allsorts Open Mic night at The Workshop, 45 East St
7.30PM: Rule 34 at CQ Leagues Club
8PM: Bluestone Duo at Rocky Glen Hotel
8.30PM: Cheap Talk at Frenchville Sports Club
8.30PM: Allsorts Open Mic night 15+ show at The Workshop, 45 East St
8.45PM: Kye Cole Band at Tannum Sands Hotel
9PM: Relic at The Strand Hotel
9PM: Kalum in the Corner Bar at the Giddy Goat
10PM: BONKA supported by the Askins & DJ Pickles, free entry before 10pm.
Sunday
5.45AM: CQPhysio Group Capricorn Coast Running Festival which features 21.1km half marathon, 10km, 5km, mile bolt and kids dash, Yeppoon Main Beach, Yeppoon; registrations open until noon Saturday at www.capcoastrun.com.
8AM: Round 2 of the Queensland Karting Championship, Fitzroy Park Raceway, Bajool
8AM: The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver Street Rockhampton
9AM: The Rockhampton Orchid Society presents its Spring Show at Rockhampton High School Hall. $3 entry
1PM: Tom Weber at Tannum Sands Hotel
1PM: Model Engineers and Live Steamers Train day out at Leichhardt park
3PM: Karaoke and free BBQ at the Central Hotel, Lakes Creek.
3PM: Oktoberfest with Baffle Beer on Tap and Woodfired pizzas at Workshop Rockhampton in East St until 7pm. Tickets $55