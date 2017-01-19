WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events in CQ this weekend

Aussie Shakespeare is a frenetic and good-humoured canter combining classic Shakespearean stories and characters with Australian themes from cyclones to football to the revolving door of federal politics.

TONIGHT

7pm: Aaron Hamilton, Corner Bar at The Giddy Goat.

7pm: Live music, The Newsroom, Criterion Hotel.

8pm: Heath Franklin's Chopper's Republic of Anzakistan stand up comedy show, Glenmore Hotel. Tickets $30.

8.30PM: Kazbah Karaoke, Rocky Glen Hotel.

TOMORROW

5pm: Larren Bean on the Patio and Dave Dow from 7pm, Corner Bar at The Giddy Goat.

7pm: Mirror Image, Rockhampton Leagues Club.

7pm: Karaoke with Calvin at the Central Hotel.

7.30pm: Music Open Mic Night, The Red Dahlia Bar, 75 East St. All tickets $20.

8pm: Eds Son, The Queens Hotel.

8pm: Gravity, Rocky Glen Hotel.

8.30pm: Rustic Gypsies, Frenchville Sports Club.

8.45pm: Rule 34 Trio, Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: Brisbane acoustic artist Tuffy, The Strand Hotel.

9pm: DJ Pickles, The Giddy Goat.

9pm: TVRP w/ DJs Ryley Mills, 2Pretty4Prison, Noslek, Milu, Why Not, Chip Shop Joey, Trilliam Jones and Michael Brosnan, Flamingos on Quay.

9pm: Velocity, The Criterion Hotel.

SATURDAY

12pm: Karaoke with Calvin at the Central Hotel.

5.30pm: Damien, Frenchville Sports Club.

7pm: Oxford Rust, Corner Bar at The Giddy Goat.

7pm: Mirror Image, Rockhampton Leagues Club.

8pm: Comedy Open Mic Night, The Red Dahlia Bar, 75 East St. All tickets $20.

8pm: Sonic Playground, Rocky Glen Hotel.

8.30pm: Damien and Kev, Frenchville Sports Club.

8.45pm: Full Tilt, Tannum Sands Hotel.

9PM: Phineas Q, The Strand Hotel.

9pm: Velocity, The Criterion Hotel.

9pm: DJ YVNG JALAPENO supported by the Askins and DJ Pickles, The Giddy Goat.

SUNDAY

1PM: Nathan Bedford, Tannum Sands Hotel.

3PM: Karaoke with Calvin at the Central Hotel.

4pm: Eds Son, Gladstone Reef Hotel.

4pm: Brisbane acoustic performer Tuffy, in the Beer Garden, The Strand Hotel.

UPCOMING SHOWS:

January

26: Aussie Shakespeare: Classic stories of love, passion, mateship and revenge - with an Aussie twist. The Workshop, 45 East St. Matinee performance 3pm, evening performance 7.30pm. Tickets $10 at the door.

27: The Rubens North Queensland Summer Tour 2017 w/ support act Rockhampton band Pandamic, Allenstown Hotel. From 8pm. Go to moshtix.com.au to book.

2016 has proven to be the largest year to date for The Rubens.

They kicked off 2016 by taking out the coveted #1 spot on Triple J's Hottest 100 music poll and selling out shows at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion and The Tivoli.

February

3: Late Night Originals, The Red Dahlia Bar, 75 East St. Doors open 7:30, live music from 8:30pm. To register, contact 0407 520 711.

18: Busby Marou's The Shellhouse Tour and album launch, Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Go to busbymarou.com for tickets. Starting from $33.70.

20: Simon Gillespie Sings Peter Allen. Simon Gillespie grew up just about as far away from Peter Allen as it's possible to get and yet has an uncanny affinity for the music of this extraordinary singer/songwriter. Songs such as Olivia Newton-John's recording of I Honestly Love You and Peter's own soulful and heart-wrenchingly honest delivery of Tenterfield Saddler are lovingly recreated in this outstanding show.

Where: Pilbeam from 11am. Cost: Adult $19.50.