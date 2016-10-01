WHAT’S ON: Your guide to the long weekend in CQ

Zombies will be on the loose at Rockhampton Regional Library for the zombie apocalypse on Saturday.

TODAY

9AM: The Rockhampton Orchid Society Spring Show at Rockhampton High School Hall. $3 entry.

9AM-12PM: Free kids workshops at Yeppoon Central. Different craft activities each day including finger puppets, bird feeders, loom bands, elf and fairy houses and pencil case decorating.

9.45AM: Round 2 of the Queensland Karting Championship, Fitzroy Park Raceway, Bajool.

10AM: Dads read at Rockhampton Regional Library. Scary Stories with Greg Chapman.

11AM and 12.30PM: Gardening DIY Workshops for Adults at Bunnings Warehouse Rockhampton, 452-488 Yaamba Rd, Tel: 49230400

1PM-4PM: Young scientists sharing their skill have the chance to win a National Geographic gift voucher of $150 or $70 on the day at Zombie Apocalypse at Rockhampton Regional Library. Zombies are invited to share make-up or costume tips with library visitors. Gift voucher of $100 to be won. A flash mob dance will be held at 4pm. Free event.

2PM: Gardening DIY Workshops for Adults at Bunnings Warehouse Rockhampton, 452-488 Yaamba Rd, Tel: 49230400

5PM-9PM: CQ Eat Street at Rockhampton Music Bowl. $2 entry. Variety of market stalls, kids' rides and other activities.

6PM: Cocktails & Canapés, Solo Art Exhibition & Charity Fundraiser at Kabra Hotel. For details visit www.elspethdonlen. vpw.com.au.

6.30PM: Rockhampton State High Class Of 1996 Reunion at Leichhardt Hotel. For information email rockyhigh1996@hotmail.com.

6.30PM: Allsorts Open Mic night at The Workshop, 45 East St. A night of free live music & comedy with Rocky's new and emerging acts

7PM: Icehouse performing at Great Western Hotel. Tickets through tickets.oztix.com.au.

8.30PM: Allsorts Open Mic night 15+ show at The Workshop, 45 East St. A night of free live music & comedy with Rocky's new and emerging acts.

TOMORROW

5.45AM: CQPhysio Group Capricorn Coast Running Festival which features 21.1km half marathon, 10km, 5km, mile bolt and kids dash, Yeppoon Main Beach, Yeppoon; registrations open until noon Saturday at www.capcoastrun.com.

7AM-10AM: Rockhampton Mt. Archer Lions Club monthly Book Fair at clubhouse in Hinchcliffe St. Free entry. Variety of books to choose for a donation. Money raised is donated back to local area.

8AM: Round 2 of the Queensland Karting Championship, Fitzroy Park Raceway, Bajool.

8AM: The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver St, Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, homemade cooking, craft and beautiful fashion. Over 120 stalls. For information contact Madonna 0419848005.

9AM: The Rockhampton Orchid Society Spring Show at Rockhampton High School Hall. $3 entry.

9AM-12PM: Free kids workshops at Yeppoon Central. Different craft activities each day.

9AM-1PM: Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more. Enjoy morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

10AM: Oktoberfest at Great Keppel Island Hideaway. Sample traditional German Craft beers and take away your own German Stein with every paying ticket. Children's facepainting and balloon artist Face Painting & Balloon Art - Kelly Turner will be there, along with GKI Adventures to keep everyone in the party mood. Live music and rugby league grand final on the big screen. Additional Keppel Konnections ferry services running all day. $60 entry includes German Stein & return transfers with Keppel Konnections. Konnections will be departing at 7.30am, 8.30am, 9.30am and 10.45am from Keppel Bay Marina and then departing GKI at 4pm, 5pm, and 6pm.

1PM-4PM: Model Engineers and Live Steamers Train day out at Leichhardt Park. Family fun for all ages. Ride behind a steam engine or a modern diesel locomotive at Leichhardt Park. Cnr Campbell and Cambridge Sts. Enclosed footwear must be worn to ride the trains.

3PM: Oktoberfest with Baffle Beer on Tap and Woodfired pizzas at Workshop Rockhampton in East St until 7pm. Tickets $55.

LOOKING FOR OTHER IDEAS FOR THE LONG WEEKEND?

Thangool Fly-In is on from October 1-3. Markets on Saturday. Dinner, official opening and book launch on Saturday night. Joy flights, children's activities, tours of aircraft. Camping available. Phone 0427000945 for details.

Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary is open every day from 10am-3pm with an animal show every day at 1pm.

Keppel Kraken water feature at Yeppoon Main Beach is open 9am-5pm every day of the school holidays. A great day of fun for families and children of all ages.

Rockhampton Zoo is open daily from 8am-4.30pm. Feeding times are: Otters 2.30pm, Rainforest Aviary 2.145pm, Chimpanzee 3pm, Lorikeet Feeding 3.15pm, Koala Talk 3.20pm.

Take a swim in the WWII Memorial, Mount Morgan or Gracemere pools.

Rockhampton Dance Festival continues at the Pilbeam Theatre until Monday.

Other suggestions include Capricorn Caves, TMC Tours, Mount Morgan Historical Museum, North Rockhampton Bowl & Leisure Centre, Mt Hay Gemstone Tourist Park, FLOW Visitors Centre, Rockhampton Heritage Village and Koorana Crocodile Farm.

NOTE: The Heritage Village's Medieval Feast planned for Saturday has been cancelled.