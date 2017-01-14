WHAT'S ON: Your guide to the weekend

SATURDAY

7.30pm: Kalam, Corner Bar at The Giddy Goat.

8pm: Comedian Lindsey Webb, The Red Dahlia Bar, 75 East St. All tickets available for $20.

8.45pm: The Easy Tigers, Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: The Short Fall, The Criterion Hotel.

9pm: Summer Vibe Party with local DJs Chris Royal, Riley Boland and Miguel at the Zodiac nightclub.

9pm: DJ NOY supported by the Askins and DJ Pickles at the Giddy Goat.

Sunday

8am:The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver St Rockhampton every Sunday until 12 noon. There is a large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking, craft and beautiful fashion with over 120 stalls. For information contact Madonna 0419 848 005.

GET OUTSIDE: Bell Park Markets. Tamara MacKenzie ROK121212tkbell

8am:

The Bell Park Markets Emu Park 8am to 12 noon. 100 stalls food, fashion, craft, coffee, plants, kids rides, books, fruit and veges, live music, bric a brac, free entry, ample parking. For information call 0407 178 011

9am:

Ride the Section Car at the Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton. Open until 1pm. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more. You can also enjoy a morning tea in the refreshment room.

9am:

LEGO "Brick by Brick: Build your own capital” at the Rockhampton Regional Library encourages school-aged children to create original buildings for their own national capital or replicate major buildings in Canberra using LEGO blocks. Instructions to create 11 major buildings from the national capital are available. This event is free of cost and runs until 5pm

9am:

Make sure you head on down to PETStock Rockhampton between 9am and noon to meet some of the gorgeous animals available for adoption through CAA. There are 18 kittens now available for adoption and looking for their forever homes. Adoption fee includes desexing, microchip, vaccinations, flea and worm treatments. See some photos of the animals on the Facebook event page.