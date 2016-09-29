DJ ACT: Queensland's BONKA will perform at The Giddy Goat on Saturday night.

Tonight

7PM: Kalum in the corner bar at the Giddy Goat

7.30PM: Wayne Donnelly's comedy hypnosis show at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.

8.30PM: Kazbah Karaoke at Rocky Glen Hotel

Tomorrow

6PM: Ben Beasley at Berserker Tavern

7PM: Scott Foden in the Corner Bar at the Giddy Goat

7.30PM: Smiles at CQ Leagues Club

7.30PM: Karaoke at the Central Hotel, Lakes Creek

8PM: Casey Marie Duo at Andergrove Tavern Mackay

8PM: Nathan Bedford at Young Aussie Hotel

8PM: TJ Hollis at Biloela Anzac Club

8PM: Kye Cole Band at Rocky Glen Hotel

8.30PM: The Ferryman at Frenchville Sports Club

8.45PM: Chris Bax at Tannum Sands Hotel

9PM: TBirds at Allenstown Hotel

9PM: Piper Down at The Strand Hotel

Saturday

3PM: Karaoke and Bikini girl at Central Hotel, Lakes Creek

5.30PM: Tucky at Frenchville Sports Club

6.30PM: Allsorts Open Mic night at The Workshop, 45 East St

7.30PM: Rule 34 at CQ Leagues Club

8PM: Bluestone Duo at Rocky Glen Hotel

8.30PM: Cheap Talk at Frenchville Sports Club

8.30PM: Allsorts Open Mic night 15+ show at The Workshop, 45 East St

8.45PM: Kye Cole Band at Tannum Sands Hotel

9PM: Relic at The Strand Hotel

9PM: Kalum in the Corner Bar at the Giddy Goat

10PM: BONKA supported by the Askins & DJ Pickles, free entry before 10pm.

Sunday

1PM: Tom Weber at Tannum Sands Hotel

3PM: Karaoke and free BBQ at the Central Hotel, Lakes Creek.

Upcoming shows

October

13: Up Close with Ken Done: Dinner with Ken Done at the Rockhampton Art Gallery from 6pm to 8pm. Cost: $120. Phone: 4927 4111. It is not very often that you get the chance to sit and eat with Australian art Royalty. Ken Done has become a household name with many tea towels and place mats making his art works the topic of dinner conversation. Now you can sit and have dinner with the artist in an intimate dinner. There are only 20 tickets available, so get in quick. Ken will be in town with his wife Judy for the opening of his latest exhibition, The Reef. The dinner will give participants the chance to preview the artworks first, with the opportunity to buy the artworks before everyone else.

15: 2016 Rockhampton Grammar School Music Festival at the Pilbeam Theatre from 6.30pm. Cost: Adult $20, Pensioners $12, Family (2A+2C) $55. Phone: 4927 4111.The Rockhampton Grammar School Music Festival is on again with many exceptional performances by primary and secondary school students. Some of the highlights of this year's festival include musical vocal items from the senior choir, chamber choir and the primary choirs, the memorable signing choirs, primary jazz ensemble, small jazz ensemble, stage band, big band, symphonic band, concert bands, string orchestra, middle school strings, orchestra, primary rock band and an assortment of talented student soloists.

November

4-12: Rockhampton Little Theatre presents Famale of the Species at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre. All performances are 7.30pm on November 4,5, 11 and 12. Cost: Adult $22, Concessions $18, Students $12

Phone: 4927 4111. Joanna Murray-Smith's deliciously wicked comedy, Female of the Species, deftly walks the tightrope between satire and farce proving the female of the species is not only deadlier, but funnier than the male.

12: Dance Infusion presents their annual concert Dance Dance Dance at the Pilbeam Theatre from 4pm. Cost: Adults $33.50, Pensioner $29.50,Child 3-17 $26.50, Family 2A/2C $105.