When is the worst time of year for bad parking in Rockhampton?

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 29th Dec 2016 12:13 PM
Amanda Jeff Barlow posted this photo showing a vehicle parked in a No Parking zone at Stockland near the Splash-A-Bout Swim School last week.
Amanda Jeff Barlow posted this photo showing a vehicle parked in a No Parking zone at Stockland near the Splash-A-Bout Swim School last week. Amanda Jeff Barlow

A PARKING error at Stockland Rockhampton yesterday led to a discussion online among readers about bad parking problems.

"Last week someone parked next to me in Stockland in the park beside me which wasn't a park," Amanda Jeff Barlow posted on The Bulletin's Facebook post about the Commodore that had accidentally been parked in a pedestrian crossing.

She said the motorist had made it hard for her to get out with a car load of kids as they had parked in a space too tight for a vehicle.

Squire Trev Dale said it happens all the time, particularly people using handicap spaces when they don't have a sticker.

"This happens all the time at the disabled parking near the lift," Sue Vaschina said.

"There was a delivery ute there the other day."

The Bulletin wants to know readers views on bad parking in the region:

When is the worst time of the year for vehicles being parked in non-parking spots?

When is the worst time of year for bad parking in Rockhampton?

What are some of the bad parking errors you've spotted in the region? Tell us in comments below

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  parking stockland rockhampton

