40°
News

When life gives Ella lemons, she makes money for charity

Michelle Gately
| 21st Jan 2017 4:41 PM
Ella Marshall, 11, has set up a lemonade stall and is donating half the profits to Capricorn Animal Aid.
Ella Marshall, 11, has set up a lemonade stall and is donating half the profits to Capricorn Animal Aid. Michelle Gately

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH the sun beating down and the mercury rising, there was no better way to cool off today than at Ella Marshall's lemonade stand.

Despite the heat, the 11-year-old stood outside her house selling ice blocks and cold drinks, with half the proceeds going to Capricorn Animal Aid.

It's a charity which is close to her heart, with the family's two pooches Stella and Lexie having been adopted from the organisation.

Ella said she wanted to raise funds to help the organisation re-home animals, like her own beloved dogs.

It's the third year Ella has set up the stand and for most of the week she was joined by friend Issy Mitchiner.

After keeping the stand open throughout the afternoon despite Rockhampton reaching nearly 40 degrees, Ella reached a total of $600.

She will donate $400 to Capricorn Animal Aid.

Ella's father Craig said he made the stand after years of requests from his daughter.

"Being so young, I didn't think she'd sort of see it through, but even the very first day she had it she was really keen on just getting out there and selling the lemonade,” he said.

"She always wanted to donate to a cause and decided Capricorn Animal Aid was the one she wanted to support.

"She is a very keen animal lover.”

Craig said he was "extremely proud” of Ella's efforts.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  capricorn animal aid charity rockhampton

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

IF YOU want to give your tastebuds the flavour sensations of a lifetime, here is the ultimate foodie’s scavenger hunt through Brisbane.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

When life gives Ella lemons, she makes money for charity

When life gives Ella lemons, she makes money for charity

Rockhampton girl sets up lemonade stand to help Rocky cool off, with the proceeds going to her favourite charity.

BIG READ: The changing coal landscape in 2017

A guide explains underground mining operations during the Hard Times Mine Tour in Mount Isa. Photo Contributed

Major projects, productivity increases will put region in front

WATCH: Concern for kids after crocodile sighted near CBD

Crocodile sign. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

The crocodile sighting thrilled children watching from the riverbank

How much money did CQ consumers get back in refunds last year?

In Rockhampton, 484 people had their complaints finalised, with $168,816 secured through conciliation.

Nearly 500 people in Rockhampton had complains dealt with in 2016

Local Partners

When life gives Ella lemons, she makes money for charity

Rockhampton girl sets up lemonade stand to help Rocky cool off, with the proceeds going to her favourite charity.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Brisbane Heat play way into WBBL semi-finals

Rockhampton's Jess Jonassen chipped in with some handy runs in the Brisbane Heat's back-to-back wins over the Adelaide Strikers.

Heat win thriller to score berth in WBBL semis

Excitement builds over Da Vinci exhibition

Da Vinci Machines is on display at Rockhampton Art Gallery from 18 March until 25 May.

Exhibition features in excess of 60 models of machines

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events in CQ this weekend

Aussie Shakespeare is a frenetic and good-humoured canter combining classic Shakespearean stories and characters with Australian themes from cyclones to football to the revolving door of federal politics.

Everything you need to know about events in the region

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Jennifer Aniston wants to return to TV

Jennifer Aniston wants to return to TV

FORMER 'Friends' actress Jennifer Aniston is desperate to star in another television series and be a part of "wonderful stories" aired on the small screen.

Madonna hopes for election unity

Madonna hopes Donald Trump's election will "bring people together"

JK Rowling rules out Cursed Child trilogy

JK Rowling has ruled out a 'Cursed Child' movie trilogy

Buckley's chance in psychological thriller

James McAvoy and Betty Buckley in a scene from the movie Split.

Broadway veteran back on big screen with James McAvoy

Daniel MacPherson: acting’s a bit like channel surfing

Australian actor Daniel MacPherson in a scene from the American TV series APB.

THE Aussie export talks about making his mark in the US.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

Lisa Marie Woodham will be giving readings in Gladstone until Saturday January 21.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

Buderim man strips off for speed dating with a twist

RAW AMBITION: Buderim local Jackson pictured with his blind date Candice in a scene from SBS's new dating show Undressed.

People have done stranger things for love

Innovative Design Away From The Suburbs

138 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 3 2 2 $469,000

This Olive Estate home built on two levels displays unique features and is set on 7,515 m (1 Acres Plus) with space between you and your neighbours. As soon as...

Frenchville Home with a Powered Shed

160 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 3 $319,000

This highset 3 bedroom chamferboard home has polished hardwood floors throughout upstairs with a beautiful timber kitchen with gas cook top and a large pantry. The...

Ocean Views/Privacy Plus/Quality Home

980 Scenic Highway, Kinka Beach 4703

House 4 3 4 $489,000

It's not often that a quality home with sensational ocean views becomes available for sale so inspections are a must as this beautiful home won't last long at this...

Elevated Sea Views

5 Timandra Court, Emu Park 4710

Residential Land Perfect 784m2 block with elevated sea views, fantastic location and only minutes ... $215,000

Perfect 784m2 block with elevated sea views, fantastic location and only minutes to the beach and Emu Park CBD. It's time to build the home of your dreams today...

Waterfront views, Start Designing

111 Larcombe Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This beautiful 658m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving ... $259,000

This beautiful 658m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving you a perfectly flat block, a blank canvas waiting for you to create the...

Beautiful New Home on an Acre

124 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 4 $496,000

Are you ready for a lifestyle change, this amazing home has been designed for privacy and space, the elevation and orientation of this block allows comfort in all...

Opportunity with a View

12/22 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

Unit 3 2 2 $464,000

This is a unique and affordable opportunity for you to buy a piece of real estate on the Rockhampton River, This wonderful unit is just a short walk to cafes...

Massive Home With 3 Living Areas

88 Springfield Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $549,000

A magnificent executive style family home designed with large open areas finished beautifully with fans and air-conditioning throughout. You will appreciate all...

Hot Listing!!

2 Primrose Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Meticulously built embracing the North aspect with superb fixtures, fittings and finishes throughout. • Clever design with two living areas, crim safe screens and...

Lammermoor Beach House

5 Lyndall Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 2 $329,000

Situated 130 metres from the beautiful Lammermoor Beach this three-bedroom low maintenance brick home would make an ideal beach house or holiday rental. • Open...

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!