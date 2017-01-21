When life gives Ella lemons, she makes money for charity

Ella Marshall, 11, has set up a lemonade stall and is donating half the profits to Capricorn Animal Aid.

WITH the sun beating down and the mercury rising, there was no better way to cool off today than at Ella Marshall's lemonade stand.

Despite the heat, the 11-year-old stood outside her house selling ice blocks and cold drinks, with half the proceeds going to Capricorn Animal Aid.

It's a charity which is close to her heart, with the family's two pooches Stella and Lexie having been adopted from the organisation.

Ella said she wanted to raise funds to help the organisation re-home animals, like her own beloved dogs.

It's the third year Ella has set up the stand and for most of the week she was joined by friend Issy Mitchiner.

After keeping the stand open throughout the afternoon despite Rockhampton reaching nearly 40 degrees, Ella reached a total of $600.

She will donate $400 to Capricorn Animal Aid.

Ella's father Craig said he made the stand after years of requests from his daughter.

"Being so young, I didn't think she'd sort of see it through, but even the very first day she had it she was really keen on just getting out there and selling the lemonade,” he said.

"She always wanted to donate to a cause and decided Capricorn Animal Aid was the one she wanted to support.

"She is a very keen animal lover.”

Craig said he was "extremely proud” of Ella's efforts.