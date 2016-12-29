32°
When's the time for 'boom barra' in CQ?

Scotty Lynch | 29th Dec 2016 4:00 PM
Beau Gower landed this top king salmon in the river.
Beau Gower landed this top king salmon in the river.

ONLY half the school holidays have passed and the kids are probably bored witless.

The Cap Coast has so many places to take the family fishing or bait collecting to keep them occupied for very little cost and a possible gain.

We are lucky enough to have an abundance of fish and bait available on the coast where you can drive to by car without having to use a boat.

Apart from the beaches, Coorooman Creek, The Causeway Lake, Ross Creek, Rosslyn Bay Harbour and Corio Bay are great "kidsafe" places for a day excursion where the chance of taking home a decent feed is always possible. I give The Causeway and Rosslyn Bay a wrap all the time because they produce surprising results on a regular basis. Bream, dart, whiting, trevally, queenfish, flathead, salmon, fingermark, mangrove jack and grunter have come into a bit of form with the heat. Several fellows chasing mangrove jack, fingermark and king salmon around the area lately have been hooking the odd barra. Any other time apart from the closed season this would be a welcome bonus. Looks like February is going to be a boom barra month as soon as the closures end. The Fitzroy is going real well with king salmon, black jew and grunter. Anywhere there is country right up to the downstream side of town is a show. Spanish mackerel should have started moving back in to the region in numbers as is the norm over the New Year period and just after. This is when they come right into the bay to Findlay's, Conical and even Farnborough and Iron Pot occasionally providing the bay stays relatively clean.

The better fish tend to stay wide as a rule although Liza Jane, Barren and Conical can yield the odd trophy fish.

All the ribbonfish, gar and bonito that were caught and stored from early season bait runs now come into play. Several times there were anglers taking mackerel on pillies and gar until the school spots the bigger baits and will only take ribbons or bonito and vice versa.

Liza Jane is the favourite spanish mackerel spot for The Emu Park crew, whenever there are big tides it is worth a crack.

They say the 4x10 rule that is a 4m tide about 10 o'clock. Another rule of thumb for spanish mackerel is most fish are caught locally on the incoming tide when the high is before lunch. All the red fishes, sweeties, parrot and trout are in good supply for the offshore fishers when the weather plays it's part.

I missed getting the vouchers for this week so both draws will be for next week. Everyone who has submitted a picture in recent times including those that have not made the paper yet will be going into the hat early next week and the two $50 voucher winners will be drawn.

Thanks again to Kalka Bait and Tackle, Bluefin Sports, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine, The Secret Spot, the local weigh points where you can get your photo taken or just drop yours in.

Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for next $50 voucher draw.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  barra barra fishing fish fishing fitzroy

