Where did the granite for Quay Street come from?

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow when it was announced that JMKelly (Managing Director Geoff Murphy pictured) has won the tender for the Rockhampton Riverbank Redevelopment.

IT'S a question that has been on everyone's lips since the beginning of the year when mayoral candidate Michael McMillan started asking it.

Where has the granite for the $36 million Riverside Redevelopment project come from?

JM Kelly Builders were awarded one of the tenders for the project in February - the pouring of the concrete and the supply and laying of the pavers for the redevelopment of Quay St.

JMKelly Managing Director Geoff Murphy said Rockhampton Regional Council nominated the products that it wanted to use, along with the suppliers for the sandstone which was Capricorn Sandstone Quarries at Gracemere.

"The granite was from Stonespec,” he said.

"They are a Brisbane company that imported the granite from China.”

Mr Murphy said JM Kelly choose to go with Stonespec, one of the companies nominated as a preferred supplier by council, because of the price.

"They were the best price,” he said.

Mr Murphy was unable to reveal the cost of the granite due to confidentiality clauses in the contract JM Kelly has with council.

The high-quality pavers are being used to complement and enhance the facades of the iconic heritage buildings.

The Quay Street reconstruction (Stage 1) between Fitzroy and William streets will be a shared space for pedestrians, bikes and cars.

As of September 12:

Sandstone and granite pavers

Nearly half of the sandstone pavers have been laid and sealed in Stage 1A (Between Fitzroy St and Denham St);

Work has commenced on the laying of the granite paver on the building side of Quay St. A number of parking bays are now complete and the appearance of the paver has exceeded expectations;

Stage 1A will re-open to vehicle access in early October.

Quay Street access to business

Vehicle access is open from William St to Denham St (Stage 1B) via the William St roundabout;

Stage 1A is partially open to foot traffic while pavers are being laid;

Full access is available to Denham St businesses.