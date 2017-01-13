Where do you find the rarest beers in the world? Yeppoon

Megalomania bar manager Josh Dredge with part of the range of craft beers they now stock.

BAR manager Josh Dredge has brought a little bit of Morocco, Estonia, Argentina, and a long list of other exotic locations to Yeppoon, in the form of craft beer.

Travelling to different countries and sampling their beverage specialities, the Megalomania team member has been busy building the restaurant's bar menu by importing ales from all over the country, and globe.

With the most exclusive being Adelaide's Galactopus, one of Australia's rarest and most sought-after beers.

For true connoisseurs, Josh said the Galactopus is hugely malty, though despite it's 10.1% alcohol content, it's relatively easy to drink with strong, complex flavours of sweet caramel, toffee, biscuit and fruit notes, with a balanced bitterness.

"Only four cartons of Galactopus came to Queensland - and all of them are at Megalomania,” he said yesterday.

Working in hospitality since he was 16, Josh said he's worked with some great bartenders and learnt the ropes on how to make a killer cocktail, while gaining a strong interest in the craft beer culture.

Megalomania bar manager Josh Dredge with part of the range of craft beers they now stock. Chris Ison ROK130117cbeer3

"We've also got our own mid-strength fruity beer made especially for Megalomania from a brewery in Baffle Creek, so we work pretty closely with them,” Josh said.

With the craft beer industry buzzing in the big cities, the 23-year-old was excited about bringing those unique flavours to the Capricorn Coast.

"I just love trying new and different things and giving people a new experience when they come out for dinner,” he said.

"It's been a real area of growth for us, there weren't any options on the menu at all (for craft beer), and on a busy day it makes up 10% of our total sales.

"It's definitely important for us, a restaurant, to have something that no one else has.”