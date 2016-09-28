Where has Brad opened his third Bargain Box?

BRAD Walton admits he never really switches off from thinking about his business and planning the future.

But it's this determination that's seen him open his third discount store in under two years.

While he's planning to continue this growth, for now his focus is on the brand new Brad's Bargain Box in Mount Morgan which welcomed its first customers in August.

In a town which hasn't welcomed a new shop for several years, Brad said the feedback had so far been positive.

He said residents were "really excited and really happy” to see the discount store in town.

"We're receiving so many lovely compliments on the store which has been fantastic,” Brad said.

"We feel we've really been welcomed by the town and we're hoping to give back to the town, thanking them for their support.”

Brad said he wanted to open in Mount Morgan because he saw "a real need” for a store of that type in the town and felt Brad's Bargain Box was a "really good fit”.

Although Brad said the store wasn't immune from the tough economic times many businesses in the region were facing, he said sales from the first few weeks in Mount Morgan had been impressive.

"Our first couple of weeks were amazing,” he said.

"The numbers we were doing in the store were much more than expected.”

And Brad isn't done with expansion yet, continuing with his plan to open a store a year for steady growth.

He's undecided on the next location, but Brad said it would likely be a place which has been bypasses by many major retailers.

Brad is pleased with the way the brand has expanded, but said it was a constant work in progress.

"You're always working on your business,” he said.

"You're never switched off from it.”

A good mix of reliable staff have lightened this load for Brad though, with an extra two people coming on board in the Mount Morgan store.

"At times it's quite stressful, but I guess it comes down to the fact I love what I'm doing,” Brad said.