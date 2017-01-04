29°
Which Big Bash stars are coming to Rocky next week?

Pam McKay
| 4th Jan 2017 2:59 PM
Chris Lynn of the Brisbane Heat raises his bat after the team's victory over the Hobart Hurricanes during the Big Bash League match at the Gabba last month. Several Heat players are expected to be in Rockhampton for a clinic next week but it is not yet known who they will be.
Chris Lynn of the Brisbane Heat raises his bat after the team's victory over the Hobart Hurricanes during the Big Bash League match at the Gabba last month. Several Heat players are expected to be in Rockhampton for a clinic next week but it is not yet known who they will be. DAN PELED

CRICKET: The region's budding young cricketers will get to rub shoulders with several Brisbane Heat players in Rockhampton next week.

Two members of the team are expected to attend the Junior Heat Clinic at the Rockhampton Grammar School from January 10 to 12.

Boys and girls aged six to 15 are eligible for the clinic, which will provide specialist coaching for four hours a day over the three days.

Joe Marsh, Queensland Cricket's regional cricket officer for Central Queensland, said the clinic would allow existing junior players to sharpen their skills and would also act as a great introduction for youngsters who are new to the game.

He said it was not yet known which of the Heat players would attend the clinic.

"They have a game on January 11 against the Scorchers so it will depend on who's playing and who's injured,” Marsh said.

"We won't know who the players attending the clinic will be until they pick the side.”

Marsh said the Junior Heat Clinics were designed to afford regional cricketers the same training opportunities as their city counterparts.

"We hold two Junior Heat Clinics a year in Brisbane and one in the country,” he said.

"We rotate the clinic in the country each year to give everyone a fair go and the opportunity to participate.

"It doesn't matter if they have played the game before or not, everyone at the clinic will be given the same quality training.”

Marsh said that cricket's governing bodies were using the popularity of the BBL to help grow the game at a local level.

And the impressive form of the Brisbane Heat, spearheaded by the lusty hitting of skipper Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn, was proving a huge drawcard for spectators as well.

"We had 34,000 last night (Tuesday) at the Gabba which just goes to show that people are keen to watch the game,” Marsh said.

"It's all about entertainment and having fun and that's what we're trying to incorporate into junior cricket at a regional level by modifying competitions to better suit the younger age groups.

"It's all about getting kids playing the game, enjoying it and them wanting to come back from one season to the next.

"Player numbers are on the rise in Central Queensland. I think they're coming along well on the back of the Big Bash and also as a result of promotions around the region and by Cricket Australia as well.”

BOOK YOUR PLACE

WHAT: Junior Heat Clinic

WHEN: 9am-1pm, January 10-12

WHERE: Rockhampton Grammar School

COST: $230; family discounts available

REGISTER: brisbaneheat.com.au

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Which Big Bash stars are coming to Rocky next week?

The region's budding young cricketers will get to rub shoulders with several Brisbane Heat players in Rockhampton next week.

Rocky's 70 year love story: how Rhoda fell for the boy next door

Ron and Rhoda Hughes on their wedding day on January 4, 1947.

From neighbours to marriage, Ron and Rhoda reflect on 70 years

