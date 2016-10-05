Which councillor has a surprising and tasty hidden talent?

The Singapore defence minister, Dr Maliki Osman, with Rockhampton Councillor Drew Wickerson and the cake he created to celebrate Exercise Wallaby.

HOW hard can it be to make a TARDIS cake?

Councillor Drew Wickerson found out it's not as simple as it sounds when he made the Doctor Who themed creation for a friend's birthday about five years ago.

It sparked a passion for cake making and decoration which started as "a bit of a joke”, but has ended up wowing family, friends, colleagues and international guests.

Cr Wickerson's created everything from Game of Thrones dragon cakes to a yellow submarine for a Beatles New Years' Eve party.

Although it seems a world away, Cr Wickerson said the principals of creating cakes weren't that far removed from his career experiences.

"My background is design and sculpture so it's just adapting that using a different material,” he said.

"It's a good distraction.

"It's like being a painter or a sculptor except you get to eat it at the end.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Cr Wickerson has made impressive cakes for friends and family, as well as colleagues and even Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne whose own TARDIS cake was a big hit.

Each cake presents Cr Wickerson with a new challenge as he tries to improve on his previous efforts.

Recently international visitors also got a taste of Cr Wickerson's flair for cakes, with the Singapore defence minister enjoying a Leopard tank creation which, with a little help from dry ice and water, came to life.

It was a challenge for Cr Wickerson who said other councillors suggested it with just two evenings for the cake to be made before the event.

But the cake has set the bar high for Rockhampton, with Cr Wickerson vowing to do something bigger and better for Exercise Wallaby 2017.