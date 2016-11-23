Which local rural roads will soon be upgraded?

TWO rural Rockhampton Region roads will soon be able to better withstand future flooding, with the State Government announcing over $1.7 million for the projects.

It's a much-needed boost for both Nine Mile Rd and Stanwell-Waroula Rd which haven't fared well in previous disasters.

The projects will receive $870,000 and $900,000 respectively, with a focus on making the roads safe and resilient to future floods.

Nine Mile Rd: Nine Mile Rd upgrade.

Assistant minister for local government and infrastructure Glenn Butcher yesterday announced the funds, which will be provided in partnership with the Federal Government through the Natural Disaster Resilience Program.

Mr Butcher said Nine Mile Rd, built in the Second World War, needed funding to keep it safe into the future.

"There's nothing worse than when we have these natural disasters and rain events where communities can't move about their daily business,” he said.

Rockhampton Regional Council expects the projects to create 32 jobs during construction, with four ongoing after completion.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the roads were both "critical” for residents, with Nine Mile Rd offering a link for freight and livestock transport from the highway.

"Stanwell-Waroula Rd, when Ridgelands Rd is cut off, it's a lifeline for those rural communities to get through to Gracemere,” she said. "It's wonderful to see we can start work on that and make it a much better, much safer route at all times.”

ROAD UPGRADES: Cr Cherie Rutherford, MP Glenn Butcher and Cr Ellen Smith. Allan Reinikka ROK231116aninemil

Funding was also allocated for Mirani, with a streetscape makeover announced for Mount Morgan under a different scheme.

Cr Rutherford said council had been working with the community on the proposed changes for roughly a year.

"They're well due for a refurbishment through there,” she said. "They were looking for something that has a wow factor.”

Cr Rutherford said work would start as soon as possible, with engineering elements already underway.