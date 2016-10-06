30°
Which road takes CQ to economic prosperity?

6th Oct 2016 11:33 AM
A roadside memorial are reminders of one reason why highways in Central Queensland need upgrading. The other reasons include economic benefit.
A roadside memorial are reminders of one reason why highways in Central Queensland need upgrading. The other reasons include economic benefit.

THE Minister for Main Roads' update on Central Queensland's Bruce Hwy projects makes for interesting reading.

A project on Mark Bailey's list that dwarfed all others (even Rockhampton's recently completed $170million Yeppen bridge) was the $560million Mackay Ring Road which includes 13 new bridges (including overpasses) and a new river crossing over the Pioneer River with 100-year flood immunity (construction to start early 2017 with completion 2020).

The minister said the project would support 603 construction jobs as well as flow on economic benefits to the surrounding community and industries, improve travel time, economic efficiency and safety for residents by taking the heavy vehicles away from the built up urban section of the highway in Mackay.

That's a lot of money at a time when you would have to question if it was still a priority given Mackay's economic slowdown.

One CQ project that would actually boost industry and provide new jobs is the (seemingly shelved) Capricorn Coast-Bruce Hwy Link Rd.

Its cost was $80million and included 63km of new roadway and several creek crossings.

From memory this was tossed out by the Newman government because it was deemed too expensive despite the fact it would boost tourism for a region which really needs a shot in the arm following the closure of the Capricorn Resort and the ongoing saga with GKI and Tower Holdings.

The too expensive tag doesn't seem to stack up when you look at what's at stake.

Topics:  bruce highway, federal government, roads, state government

