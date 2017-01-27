Which Rocky hotel ranks in Australia's top 25?

ROCKHAMPTON'S Empire Apartment Hotel has taken out a spot in the top 25 hotels to stay in, throughout Australia.

Chosen by millions of travellers, the Empire celebrates its Top 25 ranking at the 2017 Travellers' Choice Awards hosted by TripAdvisor.

The CQ hotel joins other elite hotels on the list such as Qualia Resort on Hamilton Island, Emporium Hotel in Brisbane, and Emirates One&Only in Wolgan Valley.

Adding to a list of impressive accolades, the Empire is ranked number one on TripAdvisor, won Silver for the best 'Deluxe Accommodation' at the Queensland Tourism Awards in 2016 and Gold for the best 'New Tourism Business' at the Queensland Tourism Awards in 2015.

"Being ranked in the Top 25 Hotels in Australia is an incredible acknowledgement of the world-class product and service our team deliver every day in Rockhampton" said Managing Director Grant Cassidy.

"I would like to congratulate my team and thank each one of them for their commitment on consistently delivering a product so our guests can experience Rockhampton like they've never seen it before."

Opening its doors in December 2014, the 13 storey, $65 million project caters for the business and leisure tourism market with 138 rooms in total.

"In our first 25 months, more than 50,000 guests have enjoyed the 'Empire Experience',” Mr Cassidy said.

Standing tall in the heart of the CBD river front dining precinct, the Empire boasts a 120 person capacity conference room, a porte-cochère entrance into a lounge foyer with 24 hour reception, a rooftop tropical pool and gymnasium, secure underground parking, and three on-site dining options.

For the complete list of the Top 25 Hotels in Australia head to https://www.tripadvisor.com.au/TravelersChoice-Hotels-cTop-g255055