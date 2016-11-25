Which Rocky venue wants to host performance by Illy?

Illy will soon bring his Swear Jar tour to Coolangatta.

COULD a major Rockhampton venue be on The Chase for a performance from Australian rapper Illy?

Entertainment director Beau Thomas took to social media on Thursday to gauge the level of community interest in a potential performance from the popular recording artist at the Great Western in 2017.

And with the post currently sitting at over 310 likes and 150 comments, Beau really Heard it All.

"Really that post was to see what interest was out there, if it would gain a crowd or not,” he said.

"It was there to give us a little bit more confidence to bite the bullet and bring him to CQ again.”

The last time Illy graced a Rockhampton stage was back in 2013, but the 30-year-old rapper performed to a significant Gladstone crowd last year.

Illy performing at the Oxford Street Party - 2013 Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin Sharyn O'Neill ROK281213soxy1

Beau said a crowd of at least 1000 was needed to make the move viable, so was urging the community to voice their support like there's No Tomorrow.

Illy performing at the Oxford Street Party - 2013 Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin Sharyn O'Neill ROK311213soxy10

"We have an amazing venue at the Great Western that can fit up to 3000 people,” he said.

"It is a perfect indoor arena for concerts as well, and in 2017 and 2018 we are really endeavouring to attract more acts regionally.

"We need 1000 to make it worth their time.”

Beau said the Great Western was looking to diversify their market, and have some big plans in place for next year.